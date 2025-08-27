Brian Daboll took over as New York Giants head coach in 2022 to much fanfare and seemed to immediately turn the franchise around, with the team shooting out to a 7-2 start before an eventual wild-card berth that earned Daboll Coach of the Year honors. Daniel Jones had a league-best 1.1% interception rate during the successful season, setting expectations high for Daboll's tenure in New York.

Fast forward to 2025, and that tenure could be almost up, with the Giants winning six games in 2023 and only three games last year. Daboll's offenses finished in the bottom three in scoring each year, as Jones, in 16 healthy games, looked nothing like the improved version from 2022. The Giants finally cut ties with their 2019 first-round pick during the 2024 season and signed a pair of proven veterans this offseason in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before trading up into the back of the first round and making Jaxson Dart the future of the quarterback position for the franchise.

Whether Daboll gets to move forward with Dart may come down to how well Wilson does as the team's starter following a relatively successful season in Pittsburgh that included a trip to the playoffs. Even so, Wilson, who turns 37 during the upcoming season, is not the same player who routinely ran off double-digit wins for the Seahawks and will likely be tasked with holding off Father Time even further until Dart is ready. The Giants made no notable additions to the rest of the offense outside of Day 3 picks and depth free agents, so it's fair to wonder how much whoever is under center will be able to accomplish.

We're going to take a quick look at the Giants' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Giants in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New York Giants season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, NFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

Most losses in franchise history (14)

Nine wins in last 2 seasons (nine wins in 2022, first under HC Brian Daboll)



Only team in NFL history to average one or fewer pass TD and 30-plus attempts per game in five straight seasons

2025 New York Giants offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +20000 6.5 Under 3 4th, NFC East 2023 +4800 7.5 Under 6 3rd, NFC East 2022 +11800 7.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2021 +8000 7 Under 4 4th, NFC East 2020 +10000 6.5 Under 6 2nd, NFC East

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 New York Giants futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (-120) 5.5 (-105) 5.5 (-130) 5.5 (-105) Go Under win total 5.5 (+100) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (-115) Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000 +15000 +20000 Win NFC +10000 +10000 +6000 +10000 Win NFC East +2200 +2600 +1800 +2200 Make playoffs +600 +800 +500 +710 Miss playoffs -1000 -1400 -750 -1250 Win No. 1 seed +12500 +12500

+10000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Malik Nabers props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +25000 +30000 +30000 +40000 Offensive POY +3000 +3500 +3500 +3500 Most rec yards

+1300 +1100 +1000 Rec yards O/U

1150.5 1150.5 1150.5 Rec TDs O/U

7.5 7.5 7.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Giants

Russell Wilson represents a big upgrade at quarterback for the Giants, who do have some competent skill players in Tyrone Tracy Jr., Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson. Jaxson Dart, the team's first-round pick, also looked solid in preseason play and could eventually supplant Wilson as the starter. This offense under Brian Daboll could be sneakily competent, which would be a huge improvement for a unit that ranked 30th in yards per game and 31st in points per game a season ago. New York's defensive line should be getting to opposing passers with ease, especially if Abdul Carter lives up to his lofty draft status earlier than expected. The Giants are unlikely to challenge for a playoff spot but they have more talent than their win total line suggests.

Reasons to fade the Giants

This is a tough schedule. The Giants have six incredibly challenging division games if we believe the Cowboys are a playoff contender when fully healthy. The Commanders should only get better with Jayden Daniels continuing to develop. The defending champions Eagles return much of their Super Bowl squad. In addition to these division clashes, the Giants have road games against the Broncos and Lions while getting the Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers and Packers at home. There's a real possibility New York could start the season 0-4 before visiting the Saints. At the Week 14 bye, the Giants will be fortunate to have more than three wins because they are only likely to be favored in three games, if that.

The offensive line remains a problem and no matter how good your skill positions are, competence starts up front. The Giants also had a lot of changes in the secondary, which is surprising considering the team had the eighth-best pass defense in 2024. Given some of the pass rushes and prolific aerial attacks they'll face, the Giants could simply be overwhelmed by their opponents even if the talent level is greater than a five-win team.

How to bet the Giants in 2025

Under 5.5 wins -130 (FanDuel)

Fewest wins +600 (DraftKings)

Abdul Carter Defensive Rookie of the Year +250 (BetMGM)

The schedule is absolutely brutal for a Giants team with a questionable offensive line and not a ton of upside at quarterback unless Jaxson Dart turns out to be much better much quicker than advertised. If they can't beat the Saints in New Orleans, I'm not sure when the Giants' first win will come with a home schedule that includes the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, 49ers and Packers before their Week 14 bye. While Under 5.5 wins is worth a play, I'd consider looking at the Giants to have the fewest wins in the league, a prop that typically features them third behind the Browns and Saints despite the difficulty of their schedule.

That being said, one positive play I like for the Giants is Abdul Carter to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. It's typically gone to a top-12 pick, as those elite talents get a head start in the minds of voters and tend to get the benefit of the doubt even when a player drafted lower has better stats. Jared Verse (picked 19th in a draft where no defenders went in the top 15) won last year over teammate Braden Fiske, who had nearly double the number of sacks. First-round pick Quinyon Mitchell finished second with no interceptions. Other recent winners include Will Anderson (over Kobie Turner) and Sauce Gardner (over Riq Woolen). So long as the Giants defense plays well as a whole, it's going to be hard for anyone but Mykel Williams to top Carter in this award.