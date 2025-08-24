The Jacksonville Jaguars needed more impact talent on both sides of the ball when they entered the offseason. They may have killed two birds with one stone thanks to an aggressive move in the draft. Entering this year's draft with the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville moved up three spots to nab wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. The plan appears to be for Hunter to focus on receiver at first while mixing in at cornerback. That gives Trevor Lawrence two young star-level receivers in Hunter and 2024 standout rookie Brian Thomas Jr.

The offense will also look different in 2025 as the Jags have a new head coach and play-caller in Liam Coen, who was the Buccaneers last year. Coen left Tampa Bay for Jacksonville in dramatic fashion, according to reports, as he apparently agreed to an extension to be the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL before taking the Jaguars job after the team fired longtime GM Trent Baalke. Jacksonville is Coen's fourth team in four years, and he's not tasked with improving things for Lawrence and the team's offense after the Jags have gone 22-38 across the last four years.

Defensively, the Jaguars will look for improvement, as well. That side of the ball ranked 27th in scoring last year and features many of the same faces as a year ago in 2025. Former first-round picks Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are expected to lead the charge on the defensive front, and Jourdan Lewis joins the secondary as a more permanent fixture than Hunter, who may end up being the best dime cornerback in the league if that's the amount of usage he gets on the defensive side of the ball.

We're going to take a quick look at the Jaguars' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Jaguars in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Jacksonville Jaguars season review

Regular season: 4-13 (Third, AFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

12+ losses for seventh time in last 13 seasons (most in NFL)

10 losses by seven or fewer points (most in NFL history)

Trevor Lawrence: Career-low 10 games played (AC joint sprain, concussion)

Brian Thomas Jr.: Fourth rookie since 1970 with 1,200+ receiving yards & 10+ receiving TDs



2025 Jacksonville Jaguars offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +5000 8.5 Under 4 3rd, AFC South 2023 +2800 9.5 Under 9 2nd, AFC South 2022 +13000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2021 +12500 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2020 +50000 4.5 Under 1 4th, AFC South

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Jacksonville Jaguars futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 7.5 (-135) 7.5 (-120) 7.5 (-125) 7.5 (-115) Go Under win total 7.5 (+115) 7.5 (+100) 7.5 (+105) 7.5 (-105) Win Super Bowl +8000 +9000 +8000 +7000 Win AFC +3500 +4500 +3500 +3000 Win AFC South +310 +310 +300 +290 Make playoffs +165 +170 +180 +168 Miss playoffs -200 -210 -220 -210 Win No. 1 seed +3500 +3500

+3500

Odds subject to change.

2025 Trevor Lawrence props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +5000 +5000 +4500 +4500 Offensive POY +15000 +12500 +15000 +15000 Most pass yards +2000 +2800 +2200 +2000 Pass yards O/U 3650.5 3750.5 3700.5 3750.5 Pass TDs O/U 21.5 23.5 22.5 22.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Jaguars

There's plenty of reason to expect the offense to take a step forward in 2025. Lawrence went 2-8 when healthy last year, and he saw his numbers dip from previous seasons when he led the Jags to 9-8 finishes. If Lawrence is healthy, he can certainly see a numbers boost under Coen, making the Jags a potential top-10 offense in 2022. Thomas and Hunter could become one of the best receiver duos in the league if Lawrence lives up to his No. 1 pick billing, as well as his contract.

Jacksonville has a tough 11-game stretch to open the year that includes five games against playoff teams from 2024 (the Jaguars went 0-7 against postseason teams last year). The team also has road trips to Cincinnati and San Francisco, both of which figure to improve upon poor finishes last season. If the Jags can weather that storm, the final stretch run of the year sees them play just one playoff-caliber opponent in Denver from Week 12 onward. That could set the Jaguars up to finish strong and potentially turn even a 3-7 start into a run to a division title.

Reasons to fade the Jaguars

That early-season schedule is brutal, and even if the Jaguars beat the Panthers in Week 1, they could enter the Week 8 bye with a 1-7 record and road trips to Vegas, Houston and Arizona, plus a home meeting with the Chargers on tap. In order not to basically have to sweep all the matchups they "should" win, the Jaguars will need to quickly get up to speed with the new coaching staff and their new scheme and strategies, as well as new starters on the interior of the offensive line, in order to secure some wins against teams like the Texans, Seahawks and Rams in the early going.

Speaking of the new coaching staff, Liam Coen, 39, has brought aboard two first-time coordinators in OC Grant Udinski, 29, and DC Anthony Campanile, 42. That is a lot of figuring out to do for this staff, who won't have experience to rely on at the top of the food chain, and it could easily lead to some rough patches with game management and communication to make those early-season matchups even tougher. A disappointing start could also leave the inexperienced staff in danger of losing the locker room, depending on how their coaching styles mesh with their players. This is all in addition to figuring out how to improve units on both sides of the ball that finished 26th or worse in scoring last year.

How to bet the Jaguars in 2025

Under 7.5 wins +115 (BetMGM)

Trevor Lawrence Under 22.5 pass TDs -108 (FanDuel)

I'm a big proponent of coaching being undervalued in the futures markets, and I believe the market is taking a wildly optimistic stance with this new, inexperienced staff. Last year Dave Canales was the hotshot Bucs coordinator taking a job with a disappointing former No. 1 overall pick at QB in what was thought to be an easy division, and he only managed a 5-12 record as the Panthers finished 23rd in scoring. The Jaguars have more talent in place but also more expectations, and with eight games against the AFC West and NFC West, I think it's unlikely they'll be able to reach eight wins.

Baker Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns in Coen's offense last year, so there's certainly an argument for backing the over on Lawrence's pass touchdown prop. But he's gotten to 22 touchdowns just once in his first four years and had 11 last year with about half the pass attempts of his previous season. If he stays healthy and plays all 17 games, 25 TDs is a reasonable expectation, but I'm not sure why we should count on him playing 17 games. Considering the tougher matchups are stacked early in the season, any time Lawrence misses later in the season will also prevent him from taking advantage of some easier matchups. Some books have his touchdown line at 21.5, but FanDuel is listing 22.5 with shading to the Over, so I think it's worth taking advantage of the value on the Under at that book.