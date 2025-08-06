This time last year, the Jets were seen as a both an AFC East contender and a threat to make the Super Bowl. After winning seven games with next to nothing in the quarterback department in 2023, the Jets were getting Aaron Rodgers back, so there was nowhere to go but up, right? Wrong.

After finishing 29th in scoring in 2023, the Jets marginally improved to 24th last year. Head coach Robert Saleh lost his job midway through the season, the once-mighty defense struggled mightily down the stretch and GM Joe Douglas was later shown the door.

Out was Saleh and in was former Lions DC Aaron Glenn, who brought along Detroit passing-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to serve as offensive coordinator. Justin Fields is now the team's starting quarterback after they parted ways with Rodgers, and Fields showed some flashes in Pittsburgh last year, going 4-2 as a starter and completing over 65% of his passes. Notably, retaining Fields was reportedly Pittsburgh's Plan B if they couldn't pull off a Matthew Stafford trade this offseason, but the QB decided instead to join New York, while Pittsburgh instead eventually connected with Rodgers. This should lead to an upgrade in QB play this year, and it will be worth monitoring how New York's new-look offensive coaching staff builds things around Fields in an aim to end the NFL's current longest playoff drought.

We're going to take a quick look at the Jets ' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Jets in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New York Jets season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Third, AFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

Longest active playoff drought in NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB (14 seasons)

Aaron Rodgers: career-worsts in losses (12), yds/attempt (6.7) and passer ratting (90.5)

NFL-high six losses with fourth-quarter lead (two from 2021-23, tied-fewest in NFL)



2025 New York Jets offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +2000 9.5 Under 5 3rd, AFC East 2023 +1600 9.5 Under 7 3rd, AFC East 2022 +13600 5.5 Over 7 4th, AFC East 2021 +15000 6 Under 4 4th, AFC East 2020 +20000 6.5 Under 2 4th, AFC East

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 New York Jets futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 6.5 (+125) 5.5 (+125) 6.5 (-160) 6.5 (+125) Go Under win total 6.5 (-135) 5.5 (-130) 6.5 (+135) 6.5 (-145) Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000 +25000 +22000 Win AFC +10000 +7500 +10000 +11000 Win AFC East +1800 +1800 +1800 +1700 Make playoffs +475 +425 +475 +520 Miss playoffs -650 -600 -700 -800 Win No. 1 seed +12500 +12500 +16000 +12000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Justin Fields props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +15000 +20000 +10000 +15000 Offensive POY



+25000 +15000 Most pass yards

+10000 +15000 +10000 Pass yards O/U 2550.5 2550.5 2550.5 2600.5 Pass TDs O/U 14.5 14.5 14.5 14.5 Rush yards O/U

675.5 650.5 650.5 Rush TDs O/U

5.5

6.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Jets

The path to backing the Jets starts with one simple belief: Most of the problems over the last two years centered around Rodgers and his presence in the organization. The defense was very good in 2023 and started the year well last season but cratered once Saleh was fired. That side of the ball has a very good core in place between Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner as well as good linebacker play, which sets the team up well defensively as long as pass rushers Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald can generate pressure in the pass game.

Offensively is where the most question marks remain, but the Jets were very predictable last year, authoring the fewest rushing attempts in the NFL and the fifth-most passing attempts in the league. Substituting Fields for Rodgers should help the run game plenty as he's averaged more than 50 rushing yards per game in his career. Fields also has a tantalizing duo to work with on that side of the football in running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the latter of whom just signed a massive extension. The offense also has used two high first-round picks on offensive tackle the last two years and has an excellent interior trio, giving the Jets as much upside on the offensive line as any team in the AFC. If the offense ranks in the top half of football in scoring, it wouldn't be that surprising.

Reasons to fade the Jets

The aforementioned pass rush may be a problem, even while the rest of the defense is in largely good shape. This team lost a lot of talent on defense this offseason, namely in the pass rush. Glenn's defenses in Detroit weren't that impressive overall, but the Lions did finish seventh in scoring last year despite an awful run of injury luck. Any first-year coaching staff is a wild card, and it may take time for this team to find its footing in Glenn's first year running the show.

Speaking of wild cards, there's no bigger one on this team than Fields at quarterback. Before finding some success in limited action last year in Pittsburgh, Fields went 10-28 as a starter in Chicago before the Bears decided to trade him and take Caleb Williams first overall last year. Those 38 starts in Chicago sure seem more emblematic of what the Jets are getting than the six starts in Pittsburgh, and if the offensive coaching staff doesn't scheme around his limitations and issues taking sacks, the offense may be dead on arrival.

How to bet the Jets in 2025

Over 5.5 wins -155 (BetMGM)

Justin Fields Over 600.5 rushing yards -115 (Caesars)

I don't see why there's such a big gap between the projections of the Patriots and Jets this year. The Jets are in a better spot all over the offense except maybe at quarterback, and I use the qualifier because Drake Maye hasn't actually proven anything. Both teams are breaking in new coaches, and both have talent on the defensive side of the ball. I think the Jets not only upgraded at quarterback this offseason, but also will have a more cohesive locker room after the mess that was last year. As long as Justin Fields isn't abjectly terrible, this is a team I think can win 7-8 games unless new Aaron Glenn proves out of his depth in the head coaching role (and I have no reason to assume he will).

Fields should also not have to worry about being removed as starter at any point this season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as the backup and no young quarterback the team would theoretically want to get work in a lost season. That makes Fields a great candidate to go over both his passing and rushing yardage totals this year, but I'm more confident the rushing numbers will be there no matter what, while I could see the offensive scheme limiting the passing enough to finish just below the 2,500-yard mark if things are working.