This time last year, the Jets were seen as a both an AFC East contender and a threat to make the Super Bowl. After winning seven games with next to nothing in the quarterback department in 2023, the Jets were getting Aaron Rodgers back, so there was nowhere to go but up, right? Wrong.

After finishing 29th in scoring in 2023, the Jets marginally improved to 24th last year. Head coach Robert Saleh lost his job midway through the season, the once-mighty defense struggled mightily down the stretch and GM Joe Douglas was later shown the door.

Out was Saleh and in was former Lions DC Aaron Glenn, who brought along Detroit passing-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to serve as offensive coordinator. Justin Fields is now the team's starting quarterback after they parted ways with Rodgers, and Fields showed some flashes in Pittsburgh last year, going 4-2 as a starter and completing over 65% of his passes. Notably, retaining Fields was reportedly Pittsburgh's Plan B if they couldn't pull off a Matthew Stafford trade this offseason, but the QB decided instead to join New York, while Pittsburgh instead eventually connected with Rodgers. This should lead to an upgrade in QB play this year, and it will be worth monitoring how New York's new-look offensive coaching staff builds things around Fields in an aim to end the NFL's current longest playoff drought.

We're going to take a quick look at the Jets ' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Jets in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New York Jets season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Third, AFC East)

Playoffs: Missed

Longest active playoff drought in NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB (14 seasons)

Aaron Rodgers: career-worsts in losses (12), yds/attempt (6.7) and passer ratting (90.5)

NFL-high six losses with fourth-quarter lead (two from 2021-23, tied-fewest in NFL)



2025 New York Jets offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +2000 9.5 Under 5 3rd, AFC East 2023 +1600 9.5 Under 7 3rd, AFC East 2022 +13600 5.5 Over 7 4th, AFC East 2021 +15000 6 Under 4 4th, AFC East 2020 +20000 6.5 Under 2 4th, AFC East

2025 New York Jets futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 6.5 (+125) 5.5 (-155) 6.5 (+120) 6.5 (+125) Go Under win total 6.5 (+130) 5.5 (+130) 6.5 (+130) 6.5 (+115) Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000 +25000 +20000 Win AFC +10000 +10000 +10000 +10000 Win AFC East +1800 +1800 +1900 +1800 Make playoffs +475 +425 +450 +490 Miss playoffs -650 -600 -650 -800 Win No. 1 seed +12500 +12500

+12000

2025 Justin Fields props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +10000 +20000 +10000 +15000 Offensive POY



+25000 +15000 Most pass yards

+8000 +15000 +8000 Pass yards O/U

2550.5 2550.5 2600.5 Pass TDs O/U

14.5 14.5 14.5 Rush yards O/U

675.5 650.5 650.5 Rush TDs O/U

5.5 6.5 6.5

Reasons to back the Jets

Rodgers is gone, and Justin Fields is in as the starting quarterback in New York. A lot of the organization's issues from a year ago stemmed with giving Rodgers too much control over personnel and how the offense would operate. That's no longer a question, though new head coach Aaron Glenn will likely focus on the defensive side of the ball. The Jets still have some star skill players in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, so Fields has some tools to work with. He's a dual-threat quarterback who is likely at the last place to prove he can be a starter in this league, so there's motivation to do well.

There's a good chance the Jets close the season strong. Seven of their last nine games are against teams that did not make the playoffs a year ago, with two against the Patriots. The game against the Dolphins will be in New York and the presumably colder weather might give the Jets an advantage in that contest. Even if the start is rough, the end of the season should be good.

Reasons to fade the Jets

It's hard to turn things around in one season from a culture standpoint. There's a lot of good building blocks in place for the Jets with Hall, Wilson and Sauce Gardner, but the rest of the roster has holes. Fields has yet to prove himself as a starting quarterback, and Glenn is unproven as a head coach. The Jets defense was third in yards allowed per game but ranked 20th in points allowed per game. Some of this may be a result of having to face shorter fields thanks to an inept offense but there wasn't a lot of complementary football going on in New York. And as bad as Rodgers was, there's no certainty the offense will be better in 2025.

How to bet the Jets in 2025

Over 5.5 wins -155 (BetMGM)

Justin Fields Over 600.5 rushing yards -115 (Caesars)

I don't see why there's such a big gap between the projections of the Patriots and Jets this year. The Jets are in a better spot all over the offense except maybe at quarterback, and I use the qualifier because Drake Maye hasn't actually proven anything. Both teams are breaking in new coaches, and both have talent on the defensive side of the ball. I think the Jets not only upgraded at quarterback this offseason, but also will have a more cohesive locker room after the mess that was last year. As long as Justin Fields isn't abjectly terrible, this is a team I think can win 7-8 games unless new Aaron Glenn proves out of his depth in the head coaching role (and I have no reason to assume he will).

Fields should also not have to worry about being removed as starter at any point this season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as the backup and no young quarterback the team would theoretically want to get work in a lost season. That makes Fields a great candidate to go over both his passing and rushing yardage totals this year, but I'm more confident the rushing numbers will be there no matter what, while I could see the offensive scheme limiting the passing enough to finish just below the 2,500-yard mark if things are working.