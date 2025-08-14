After a red-hot finish in 2023 that nearly saw them upset the top-seeded 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, expectations were extremely high for the Green Bay Packers entering 2024. After some lackluster play early, Jordan Love dominated down the stretch of his first season as a starter, looking like an MVP candidate and playing very well in the postseason. Green Bay was seen as a Super Bowl contender entering last season, but the Packers won just one of six NFC North games and while they still made the postseason, they lost in the first round to the future champion Eagles.

The Packers lost five games to the NFC North in 2024 but just one game outside of divisional play. Green Bay was fifth in both yards gained offensively and yards allowed defensively, with the latter especially noteworthy after the defense struggled and was an Achilles heel in recent seasons. Though that playoff loss to the Eagles stings, the Packers did as good a job as anyone of limiting Philadelphia's scoring during their title run.

The biggest key for the Packers in 2025 will be Love playing like he did to close 2023 rather than how he performed during a banged-up 2025 campaign. Last year, Love averaged 225.9 passing yards per game while completing 63.1% of his passes and throwing 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions. In 2023, Love closed the year with 268.3 yards per game and a 70.3% completion rate over his final eight games with a 17-game pace rate of 38 touchdowns to just two picks.

The Packers drafted a first-round receiver in Matthew Golden in April, something the franchise has rarely done. If he can be a true No. 1 receiver that the offense has lacked since Davante Adams was traded, then Green Bay has as much upside as any team in the NFL entering 2025.

We're going to take a quick look at the Packers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Packers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Green Bay Packers season review

Regular season: 11-6 (Third, NFC North)

Playoffs: Lost to Eagles in Wild Card Round 22-10

11-1 vs. teams with 10 or fewer wins; 0-6 vs. teams with 11+ wins including playoffs

Second-youngest playoff team in last 45 seasons (youngest: 2023 Packers)

Jordan Love: First player in Green Bay history with zero TDs and three-plus interceptions in a playoff game



2025 Green Bay Packers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1600 10 Over 11 L, Wild-card round 2023 +5000 7.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 8 3rd, NFC North 2021 +1400 10.5 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2020 +3000 8.5 Over 13 L, NFC Championship

2025 Green Bay Packers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (+105) Go Under win total 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (-125) Win Super Bowl +2200 +2000 +2000 +2200 Win NFC +1100 +950 +950 +1000 Win NFC North +275 +270 +250 +250 Make playoffs -135 -130 -135 -110 Miss playoffs +110 +110 +110 -110 Win No. 1 seed +1000 +1000 +900 +1100

2025 Jordan Love props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +2500 +2200 +2500 +2500 Offensive POY

+10000 +10000 +12000 Most pass yards +1800 +2000 +2000 +1900 Pass yards O/U 3650.5 3575.5 3600.5 3600.5 Pass TDs O/U 25.5 24.5 25.5 25.5

Reasons to back the Packers

Even in what was seen as a disappointing year for Love and the offense at large, the Packers still finished fifth in yards gained, all while the defense took a massive step forward to finish fifth in yards allowed. They ranked above average in both the run and pass games on each side of the ball, and outside of cutting oft-injured cornerback Jaire Alexander, the team really didn't lose much talent this offseason. Green Bay also fielded the two youngest postseason rosters over the last 45 years across the last two seasons. A young roster like this has the ability to keep improving, and continuity on the coaching staff helps even more.

Green Bay may also have something with Golden, which is a true No. 1 difference-making receiver rather than fielding a bunch of quality pass catchers, none of whom scare you. That made the selection of Golden in the first round so interesting, along with drafting Savion Williams in the third round. Both can be key pieces in Year 1, and once Christian Watson returns late in the year after tearing his ACL in the regular-season finale, Love should have a very deep receiving corps at his disposal.

Reasons to fade the Packers

The schedule may not be as hard as it is for some in the division, but it's no cakewalk, with trips to Arizona and Denver among the team's non-common opponents. That schedule gets brutal down the stretch, with five of the team's divisional games from Week 12 on along with the Broncos trip and a home game against the Ravens. The Packers will have to start strong, and a home matchup against the Lions in Week 1 could determine whether this team is ready to elevate itself to Super Bowl contender.

Another key element that may hold the Packers back in a tough division is Love, who has bounced between looking like an MVP contender to average play in his two seasons as starter, and while the former has been more focused on the second half of the year when you want your quarterback peaking, the playoff loss to the Eagles was particularly troubling with Love throwing three interceptions following seven straight games with no picks. A dud like that could haunt a young quarterback heading into the following season.

How to bet the Packers in 2025

Over 9.5 wins +105 (FanDuel)

Make playoffs -112 (FanDuel)

Win NFC North +275 (BetMGM)

Jordan Love Over 3550.5 passing yards -115 (Caesars)

I was high on the Packers heading into last season and feel like their success is being somewhat looked over thanks to the Lions and Vikings running hot. While the Packers lost five of their six divisional games, only one was by more than three points, and that game involved Love throwing a pick-six near the end of the first half in an eventual 10-point loss to the best team in the NFC. The baseline level of play of this team is high, and I see them as much closer to the Lions than the market is valuing. I also think it's worth a small play backing them to win the Super Bowl, with +2200 the best number at BetMGM and FanDuel, as their ceiling is as high as anyone's in the NFC.

The yardage total on Love seems low to me considering he had 4,159 passing yards in his first season as starter and paced to 3,841 passing yards last year while missing two games. With a good offensive line protecting him, I'd expect Love to have as good a chance as most to play all 17 games, especially as a tough division will likely preclude the Packers from resting players in Week 18. Even if he does miss two games, he could get over this total if he's closer to his pace from 2023 than last year.