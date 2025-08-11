After a 4-13 season under Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to join the "big name head coach" party in the AFC West and bring on Pete Carroll, who lead the Seahawks to at least seven wins in all 14 seasons as Seattle's head coach. He also gives the division four coaches who have won the NFC at least once and coached in a Super Bowl, but the Raiders seemingly have the longest road to travel to get to this season's Super Bowl after finishing six games out of third place in the division in 2024.

The first step required to turn the Raiders into a playoff contender was upgrading at quarterback, and the team did so by reuniting Carroll with Geno Smith in a trade with the Seahawks. Smith made the Pro Bowl in each of Carroll's final two seasons with the team while throwing 50 touchdowns versus 20 interceptions and leading the league in completion percentage one season, so he'll represent a big improvement from the team's trio of starters last year. The next step involved improving on a rushing attack that finished last in yards per attempt last year, and the Raiders invested the No. 6 overall pick in the draft to do just that by selecting Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, the second-most rushing yards in a season ever behind Barry Sanders.

Improvements were needed on the defensive side of the ball as well, though the Raiders mainly focused on new deals for in-house talent, including star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Those investments plus the offensive additions left the Raiders to try to upgrade with players on smaller deals and less premium draft picks, with the team turning over the top of the depth chart at linebacker entirely and adding Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts and Devin White. Third-round rookie Darien Porter and another free agent, Eric Stokes, may wind up serving as the team's best two corners, and Jeremy Chinn should give the Raiders another new starter at safety. It's a lot of moving parts for retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to make work as Las Vegas attempts to make a surprise playoff run.

We're going to take a quick look at the Raiders' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Raiders in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Las Vegas Raiders season review

Regular season: 4-13 (Last, AFC West)

Playoffs: Missed

Second-longest active playoff win drought in NFL (2002)

Second team ever to trail by double-digits in each of first 14 games (1986 Colts)

Tied for second worst turnover differential in NFL (-16)

Started 2-12 before going 2-1 in final three games (dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 pick)



2025 Las Vegas Raiders offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +15000 6.5 Under 4 4th, AFC West 2023 +7500 6.5 Over 8 2nd, AFC West 2022 +3600 8.5 Under 6 3rd, AFC West 2021 +8000 7.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2020 +4000 7.5 Over 8 2nd, AFC West

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Las Vegas Raiders futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 7.5 (+130) 7.5 (+115) 7.5 (+140) 7.5 (-120) Go Under win total 7.5 (+125) 7.5 (-135) 7.5 (+120) 7.5 (+100) Win Super Bowl +10000 +9000 +12000 +11000 Win AFC +5000 +4500 +5000 +5000 Win AFC West +1700 +1200 +2000 +1200 Make playoffs +300 +310 +330 +320 Miss playoffs -375 -400 -425 -430 Win No. 1 seed +6600 +6000 +10000 +6000

2025 Ashton Jeanty props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP

+25000 +20000 +40000 Offensive ROY +260 +290 +275 +250 Most rush yards

+1800 +1800 +1800 Rush yards O/U 1050.5 1050.5 1050.5 1075.5 Rush TDs O/U 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.5

Reasons to back the Raiders

Adding Jeanty gives the Raiders a home run threat out of the backfield, which will in turn open up more opportunities for Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers on the outside. The biggest cultural shift will be the arrival of Carroll, who had just one losing season in 12 years with the Seahawks. He's going to stress the fundamentals and in a league where winning on the margins is important, that will automatically elevate the Raiders. Geno Smith coming in at quarterback should provide some stability, even if he isn't going to throw the ball all over the park. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has always been able to make the most of the talent available to him, so that side of the ball should see some improvement.

Reasons to fade the Raiders

The defense lost key contributors with Robert Spillane and Nate Hobbs both gone. There's plenty of new bodies in at linebacker and cornerback but will those players be as effective? Smith has struggled at times with his touch and he's not going to have the likes of D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett to help him out here. The Raiders are extremely green at wide receiver, even with Meyers in the fold. He's not a true No. 1 threat as a pass catcher, so there will be some growing pains here. The hardest part of Las Vegas' 2025 campaign is the schedule. The Raiders have six games against playoff teams thanks to their AFC West standing, and they'll face three more playoff teams from a year ago outside of the division.

How to bet the Raiders in 2025

Under 7.5 wins -140 (Caesars)

Geno Smith Over 3575.5 passing yards (DraftKings)

I came into the offseason wanting to like the Raiders after the additions of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, but I just can't get there. This was arguably the worst team in the league for most of the season with just two wins in its first 14 games, one on a miracle comeback against the Ravens and the other at home against the awful Browns in a close game. There hasn't been enough of a talent upgrade anywhere besides quarterback and running back, and the latter is arguably one of the least impactful positions to take early in the draft. While Ashton Jeanty is an incredible talent, does having him give the team a better chance at stacking wins than having a legit No. 1 receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, a legitimate running mate for Maxx Crosby on the defensive line or a top-tier right tackle prospect that would've given Las Vegas one of the better tackle pairings in the league? I don't think the combination of Jeanty, Smith and Carroll make the Raiders four wins better.

The passing yardage prop for Smith feels quite low if he can stay healthy, and he's missed just two games the last three years with the Seahawks. His average game totals the last three seasons have ranged from 241 to 255 yards, while the Raiders averaged 223.4 passing yards last season and still put up nearly 3,800 passing yards. I expect Vegas to be playing from behind a lot, and Carroll should have all the confidence in the world in Smith to throw downfield in those situations. Smith just needs to average 211 passing yards in 17 games to hit this Over, and he can get it done in 15 games by averaging 239 yards, which is below his range in his last three seasons.