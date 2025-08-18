The Los Angeles Rams followed up their surprising 2023 playoff run by winning the NFC West in 2024, and they did so as a highwire act of sorts, with 13 of their 17 regular-season games decided by a single possession. And more often than not, they came out with a victory. This allowed L.A. to win the NFC West via tiebreaker over Seattle and head to the postseason, where the Rams dominated the Vikings in the wild card round before suffering a close loss to an Eagles team than went on to win the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl by a combined 50 points.

The NFC West won't be easy once again in 2025 as the 49ers suffered horrific injury luck last year and the Seahawks tied the Rams with 10 wins. But L.A. may be the best positioned team in the division thanks in large part to a defensive core that's been built across the last two drafts, as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were selected in the first two rounds last year and Kobie Turner and Byron Young were third-round selections in 2023. That group has really clicked for the Rams, especially late, holding four of their final six opponents, including the playoffs, to nine points or less. Now, that unit gets a boost with Poona Ford joining the fray, so big things could be in store for the Rams defensively in 2025.

Offensively, the biggest change is at receiver. Cooper Kupp, 32, is no longer in L.A. but instead with Seattle. He leaves as a franchise icon after tallying 7,776 yards on 634 receptions over eight seasons and winning Super Bowl MVP honors in 2023. Out is one 32-year-old receiver and in is another as Davante Adams, who has scored 103 touchdowns and racked up 11,844 yards on 957 receptions in his 11-year career, is now a Ram. Adams is coming off his fifth consecutive season of 1,000 or more yards and at least eight touchdowns, and that came despite being traded during the season. Kupp hasn't achieved those kinds of numbers since his Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2021, so this could be a big upgrade and make the Rams' offense an even bigger threat in a very tough division.

We're going to take a quick look at the Rams' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Rams in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Los Angeles Rams season review

Regular season: 10-7 (NFC West champs)

Playoffs: Lost to Eagles in divisional round 28-22

First team ever to make playoffs after being 3+ games below .500 in back-to-back seasons

16 sacks in postseason (most in two-game span in playoffs in NFL history)

Matthew Stafford: 15 TDs, one INT in final nine games last season (including playoffs)



2025 Los Angeles Rams offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +3000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2023 +8000 6.5 Over 10 L, Wild-card round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC West 2021 +1200 10.5 Over 12 W, Super Bowl 2020 +5000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round

2025 Los Angeles Rams futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 10.5 (+140) 9.5 (-135) 10.5 (+135) 9.5 (-125) Go Under win total 10.5 (+120) 9.5 (+115) 10.5 (+120) 9.5 (+105) Win Super Bowl +2000 +1800 +2200 +2000 Win NFC +900 +850 +1000 +950 Win NFC West +175 +175 +195 +200 Make playoffs -160 -150 -160 -144 Miss playoffs +135 +125 +130 +118 Win No. 1 seed +1000 +750 +950 +850

2025 Matthew Stafford props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3500 +3000 +3500 +4000 Offensive POY +20000

+20000 +30000 Most pass yards

+1400 +1600 +1700 Pass yards O/U







Pass TDs O/U









Reasons to back the Rams

Continuity will be key for this defense, which emerged in the second half of last season as one of the top units in the league. Jared Verse should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, and the Rams are aggressive enough where they should get more than the 20 takeaways they had a year ago. The team also replaced Cooper Kupp, who was clearly aging, with Davante Adams. That's going to not only provide a big boost for Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell when it comes to matchups, but it gives head coach Sean McVay the perimeter threat the Rams never really found. This could be the most dynamic offense in the league as long as everyone stays healthy, and that's a scary proposition for opponents.

Reasons to fade the Rams

There's a reason all of Stafford's futures props for passing yards and touchdowns are off the board at most sportsbooks. The veteran quarterback was dealing with an aggravated disc injury in his back, which was costing him camp time. His job isn't in jeopardy but Stafford's health has been a question mark at times over the last few seasons. When he's healthy, the Rams are a clear Super Bowl contender. When he's not, they are an average squad. Jimmy Garoppolo is more than capable of running this offense but he's not Stafford.

The Rams also shuffled things up along the offensive line, which means protecting Stafford will also be a concern. Los Angeles has to go up against a strong 49ers pass rush twice, and the early schedule features some tough defensive lines in the Texans, Eagles and Ravens. Even if everyone is healthy, there's going to be some growing pains against teams with more continuity. The Rams do get a nice break at the end of the year, with only one of their last six opponents being a playoff team from a season ago.

How to bet the Rams in 2025

Win NFC West +175 (BetMGM)

Matthew Stafford Under 23.5 passing TDs -110 (BetMGM)

My pick to win the division is going to be the 49ers thanks largely to the difference in non-common opponents between them and the Rams, but it's a close call and I see value taking the Rams at the BetMGM price of +175. I'm comfortable playing them or the 49ers at this price, and I'd prefer to take on the risk in a divisional bet rather than lay heavy juice on the Rams getting to 10 wins just in case the Alaric Jackson injury and tough early schedule ends up being enough to sink them. This could be a season where the Rams win six games, 12 games or anything in between.

If Stafford's protection is an issue, there's also less of a chance that he's able to play all 17 games, which he hasn't done since 2021 while topping out at 24 passing TDs over the last three years. While the addition of Adams would theoretically boost his touchdown potential, offseason departures Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson combined to catch 13 of the team's 22 passing touchdowns last year. Even if Stafford stays healthy, there's a solid chance of him falling short of 24 touchdowns.