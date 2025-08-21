For the second straight year, the Baltimore Ravens were arguably the best team in the AFC during the regular season, finishing tied with the Buffalo Bills in point differential. For the second straight year, it didn't result in a Super Bowl trip as Buffalo toppled Baltimore in a close Divisional Round matchup.

Lamar Jackson had his second straight MVP-caliber season, though he finished second in the voting after putting up one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback (fourth-best passer rating of all time while leading the league in yards per rush). Derrick Henry ran for nearly 2,000 yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns. The rush defense allowed the fewest yards per rush in the league while the team finished ninth in points allowed.

All that is a good reason not to shake things up too much in the hopes of breaking through and winning a Super Bowl this season. Nineteen of the Ravens' 22 projected starters were on the roster last year, with DeAndre Hopkins taking the lone empty slot on offense while first-round safety Malaki Starks and free-agent cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander will slide in on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, the biggest change in terms of name equity may come at kicker, where the team moved on from Justin Tucker following off-field issues and will feature a new player at the position for the first time since 2011.

We're going to take a quick look at the Ravens' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Ravens in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Baltimore Ravens season review

Regular season: 12-5 (AFC North champions)

Playoffs: Lost Divisional Round at Bills 27-25

Most regular-season wins in seven-season span (78) without Super Bowl trip all-time

Most yards per rush (5.76) in a season in NFL history

Second-most yards per play (6.85) in Super Bowl era



2025 Baltimore Ravens offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional Round 2023 +1800 10.5 Over 13 L, AFC Championship 2022 +1880 10.5 Under 10 L, Wild Card Round 2021 +1400 10.5 Under 8 4th, AFC North 2020 +500 11.5 Under 11 L, Divisional Round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Baltimore Ravens futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 11.5 (-118) 11.5 (-130) 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (-125) Go Under win total 11.5 (-102) 11.5 (+110) 11.5 (-105) 11.5 (+105) Win Super Bowl +700 +700 +600 +700 Win AFC +340 +340 +330 +340 Win AFC North -160 -170 -170 -155 Make playoffs -625 -450 -650 -590 Miss playoffs +450 +350 +475 +410 Win No. 1 seed +375 +340

+340

Odds subject to change.

2025 Lamar Jackson props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +550 +550 +550 +340 Offensive POY +3000 +3000 +4000 +6000 Most pass yards +5000 +3000 +3000 +4000 Pass yards O/U 3450.5 3450.5 3500.5 3475.5 Pass TDs O/U 28.5 27.5 28.5 28.5 Rush yards O/U 775.5 775.5 750.5 750.5 Rush TDs O/U 3.5 3.5 4.5 3.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Ravens

Even though the Ravens haven't made it to the Super Bowl, they have still been one of the most consistent teams under Jackson and Harbaugh. Even though they've battled through some injuries and early-season struggles, they always seem to find a way to get the wins they need to make the postseason. Jackson continues to play at an MVP level, and that's going to be enough in most seasons to keep Baltimore in the playoff picture.

The defense remains talented despite some turnover, and the addition of Alexander gives the Ravens one more player who can create turnovers in the secondary. Baltimore has always figured out how to trouble opposing offenses and you have to eventually believe this unit can shut down one of the AFC's other premier quarterbacks when it really counts. The Ravens have also been a bit unlucky in the playoffs the last two seasons, and eventually that has to turn around.

Reasons to fade the Ravens

Henry is going to turn 32 by the end of this season and at some point, the running back is going to fade from being a superstar to simply good. He's a big portion of this offense and any decline in production could have ripple effects through the entire system. Jackson has been playing like a league MVP for a while but can he shoulder even more of a burden if Henry slips? The Ravens continue to operate without a true top receiver, despite the emergence of Zay Flowers. At some point, the lack of an elite pass-catching talent is going to hurt them.

There's a possibility the Ravens have reached their ceiling with this core and while it's a high ceiling, it doesn't quite put them over the top in a competitive AFC. The Bills and Chiefs seem to have Baltimore's number in the playoffs, and the Bengals will eventually figure things out on defense to complement their high-octane offense. The Chargers also have a star quarterback and head coach combination, while the Broncos are on the rise. The Dolphins can be competitive if healthy. This is a tough conference and while Baltimore continues to find a way to emerge, the Ravens might remain at this level when it really counts.

How to bet the Ravens in 2025

Win AFC North -140 (FanDuel)

Lamar Jackson Over 3,350.5 passing yards (Caesars)

It feels relatively safe to take the Over 11.5 on the Ravens' win total considering how good this team is, right? The problem is that it doesn't take much to go wrong to come in Under that total. For example, while the Ravens lost a few games they probably should've won last year (think the Raiders meltdown in Week 2), both Bengals games were within a point at the end of regulation and resulted in two Baltimore wins. I go game by game and give a rough percentage of win expectation throughout the schedule, and that got me to 11.6 wins for the Ravens, so I don't see much value playing either side. But there is enough value in the divisional winner odds considering the gap between them and the Bengals in talent.

Jackson has taken off in Todd Monken's offensive system the last two years, averaging 230 passing yards per game in 2023 before jumping to 245 yards per game last year. Both numbers took him well Over this total, even having a game to spare in 2023 after playing just 16 games. This is a total he can get Over even if forced to miss a game or two, which makes it worth backing as I think it'd take a serious injury for it to fall short.