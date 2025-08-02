It's now been five years since longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees last suited up, and the quarterback situation for the franchise hasn't been more dire. After cycling through Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Derek Carr, who retired this offseason, the Saints are now set to start one of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Tyler Shough. The first two names on that list combined to go 0-7 for the team last year, while the latter was taken in the second round of this year's draft but is already turning 26 in September and joins the league four years after Trevor Lawrence, who was in his same recruiting class.

Whoever starts for the Saints at quarterback, he'll be on an offense featuring a 30-year-old Alvin Kamara and a set of pass catchers whose yardage leader went for a resounding 548 yards. The silver lining is that Carr had the lowest sack percentage in the league, getting taken down eight times in his 10 starts, so the offensive line could be the strength of the unit, especially after adding left tackle Kelvin Banks in the top 10 of the draft. Even with a quality offensive line, turning this into a successful offense should be the biggest challenge yet for new head coach Kellen Moore, who has finished with a top-seven scoring offense in four of his six seasons as offensive coordinator.

While this is the type of situation in which you would expect a franchise to go as young as possible to develop the future core of the team, the Saints brought another familiar face back in at receiver in Brandin Cooks, the Saints' first-round pick all the way back in 2014. Combined with Kamara (2017 third-round pick) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (2011 first-round pick), the Saints have one foot still firmly entrenched in the past, an uphill battle to compete in the present, and questions surrounding the future of the franchise at the most important position in football.

We're going to take a quick look at the Saints' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Saints in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New Orleans Saints season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Last, NFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

Most losses (12) in a season since going 3-13 in 2005 (season before hiring Sean Payton)

Fired head coach Dennis Allen after Week 9 following Saints' longest losing streak since 1999 (7)

First team in NFL history to lose seven straight games after winning first two games by 20+ points

Snapped streak of 18 consecutive seasons with 7+ wins (fourth-longest all-time)



2025 New Orleans Saints offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +10000 7.5 Under 5 4th, NFC South 2023 +3500 9.5 Under 9 2nd, NFC South 2022 +3800 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC South 2021 +4000 9 Push 9 2nd, NFC South 2020 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 New Orleans Saints futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (+130) 4.5 (-165) 5.5 (+135) 4.5 (-130) Go Under win total 5.5 (+125) 4.5 (+133) 5.5 (+140) 4.5 (+110) Win Super Bowl +30000 +30000 +40000 +40000 Win NFC +15000 +15000 +16000 +15000 Win NFC South +1500 +1600 +1400 +1300 Make playoffs +550 +650 +800 +820 Miss playoffs -800 -1000 -1400 -1600 Win No. 1 seed +20000 +12500 +20000 +19000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Alvin Kamara props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +50000 +50000 +30000 +50000 Offensive POY +15000 +12500 +15000 +15000 Most rush yards

+6000 +8000 +12000 Rush yards O/U

750.5 750.5

Rush TDs O/U

4.5





Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Saints

When you come into a season with minimal expectations, there's a possibility of playing more freely. This is a rebuilding year for the Saints, who are going with yet another coach-quarterback combination in the post-Brees era. It's possible Moore replicates some of the early success Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin O'Connell and other offensive-minded head coaches had with lesser quarterbacks, though New Orleans' collection of passers is much less proven. It's possible Shough, who was taken in the second round, finds success in Moore's offense ahead of schedule. Kamara, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are not a bad skill group, and the offensive line should be among the best in the league.

The schedule does offer some opportunities with the Saints getting the Giants, Jets and Patriots at home in addition to division matchups against the Panthers and Falcons. When the win totals are set at 4.5 and 5.5, bettors don't need much to go right for New Orleans to get to five or six wins.

Reasons to fade the Saints

The defense, which has been a relatively steady unit, slipped considerably last season with the departures of Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. There's a lot of aging veterans across the board who might start showing their age, and there's a possibility New Orleans starts making more trades if things go south earlier than expected. The quarterback play is more likely to be shaky than solid regardless of who starts, at least at the beginning of the schedule. Moore has been excellent as an offensive coordinator but he's going to have some bumps as a head coach and this is a relatively inexperienced coaching staff. There's a lot of reasons for the expectations being so low and oddsmakers generally read these situations correctly.

How to bet the Saints in 2025

Over 5.5 wins +125 (FanDuel)

Tyler Shough Over 2175.5 passing yards -115 (Caesars)

The Saints' schedule is just too easy after the first month of the season for me to pay a heavy amount of juice to take their Under. If you think the team is truly terrible and the schedule won't matter, I think the play is either to take them to have the fewest number of wins or at least to play an alt number like Under 4.5 wins. On the flip side, I like playing Over 1.5 divisional wins even at -160 considering the state of the rest of the NFC South, but I'm also willing to consider the traditional Over at +125 or better with a home slate of opponents that includes the Cardinals, 49ers, Giants, Patriots, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Jets, plus road matchups with the Titans and Dolphins along with their divisional opponents.

Caesars has a passing yards line for Shough that I think is going to be attainable whether or not he's the Week 1 starter, for which he's a -310 favorite at FanDuel. That opening slate of opponents is going to make it tough for Spencer Rattler to have early success if he wins the job, so I could see the team turning to Shough relatively quickly and still giving him 11-12 starts if he's not under center to start the year. If he is the starter in Week 1, I don't see much reason to go back to Rattler after what he showed last year.