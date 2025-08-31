The New Orleans Saints have been trying to figure out the quarterback spot since Drew Brees' retirement five years ago. Veteran like Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Derek Carr didn't work out, and Carr actually retired this offseason. Second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler will be the team's Week 1 starter over third-year player Jake Haener and rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, and Rattler leads the way for a new-look Saints team under new head coach Kellen Moore.

Rattler's supporting cast is headlined by 30-year-old running back Alvin Kamara and a group of pass catchers whose yardage leader went for a resounding 548 yards. Moore has orchestrated high-powered offenses during his six years as an NFL offensive coordinator, and he's coming off a Super Bowl title in Philadelphia. Across his six years as an OC, Moore has led four top-seven scoring offenses. Rattler will have Moore calling plays as well as working behind an offensive line that's sneaky good as Carr had the lowest sack rate in the NFL last year when he played, and that unit added Kelvin Banks in the first round as well.

While this would seem like a youth movement situation, the Saints have older players on the roster like receiver Brandin Cooks, the team's first-round pick back in 2014. Combine that with Kamara (2017 third-round pick) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (2011 first-round pick), and the Saints have one foot still firmly entrenched in the past, an uphill battle to compete in the present and questions surrounding the future of the franchise at the most important position in football.

We're going to take a quick look at the Saints' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Saints in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 New Orleans Saints season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Last, NFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

Most losses (12) in a season since going 3-13 in 2005 (season before hiring Sean Payton)

Fired head coach Dennis Allen after Week 9 following Saints' longest losing streak since 1999 (7)

First team in NFL history to lose seven straight games after winning first two games by 20+ points

Snapped streak of 18 consecutive seasons with 7+ wins (fourth-longest all-time)



2025 New Orleans Saints offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +10000 7.5 Under 5 4th, NFC South 2023 +3500 9.5 Under 9 2nd, NFC South 2022 +3800 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC South 2021 +4000 9 Push 9 2nd, NFC South 2020 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 New Orleans Saints futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 4.5 (-145) 5.5 (+155) 4.5 (-135) 4.5 (-130) Go Under win total 4.5 (+120) 5.5 (-190) 4.5 (+110) 4.5 (+110) Win Super Bowl +30000 +40000 +50000 +40000 Win NFC +15000 +15000 +20000 +15000 Win NFC South +1500 +1800 +1700 +1500 Make playoffs +650 +650 +850 +920 Miss playoffs -1000 -1000 -1600 -2000 Win No. 1 seed +30000 +12500

+30000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Alvin Kamara props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +50000 +50000 +30000 +50000 Offensive POY +15000 +12500 +15000 +15000 Most rush yards +8000 +7500 +8000 +8000 Rush yards O/U

750.5 775.5 750.5 Rush TDs O/U

4.5 4.5 4.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Saints

When you come into a season with minimal expectations, there's a possibility of playing more freely. This is a rebuilding year for the Saints, who are going with yet another coach-quarterback combination in the post-Brees era. It's possible Moore replicates some of the early success Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin O'Connell and other offensive-minded head coaches had with lesser quarterbacks, though New Orleans' collection of passers is much less proven. Rattler didn't win a single game as a starter, but he was a highly-touted recruit who did some good things in college. And if he doesn't work out, Shough was a second-round pick who could potentially find success in Moore's system. Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Cooks isn't a bad skill group, along with Juwan Johnson, and the offensive line is quietly among the NFL's best.

The schedule does offer some opportunities with the Saints getting the Giants, Jets and Patriots at home in addition to division matchups against the Panthers and Falcons. When the win totals are set at 4.5 and 5.5, bettors don't need much to go right for New Orleans to get to five or six wins.

Reasons to fade the Saints

Offensively, it likely will be a challenge. Rattler was 0-6 as a starter last year and threw four touchdowns to five interceptions while fumbling five times. The offense isn't exactly loaded with stars for Rattler to lean on, either, as Kamara is 30 years old and has never rushed for 1,000 yards in his career. Moore has been a good play-caller in Dallas, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, but he has his work cut out for him with the roster he's inherited along with leading an inexperienced coaching staff.

Defensively, that side of the ball has been a relatively steady unit in recent years, but it slipped considerably last year with the departures of cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. That side is loaded with aging veterans who might be showing their age, and don't be shocked if we see New Orleans sell off players at the trade deadline if things go poorly, which is the expectation as evidenced by sportsbook odds. There are a lot of reasons for the expectations being so low and oddsmakers generally read these situations correctly.

How to bet the Saints in 2025

Over 5.5 wins +155 (Caesars)

The Saints' schedule is just too easy after the first month of the season for me to pay a heavy amount of juice to take their Under. If you think the team is truly terrible and the schedule won't matter, I think the play is either to take them to have the fewest number of wins or at least to play an alt number like Under 4.5 wins. On the flip side, I like playing Over 1.5 divisional wins even at -160 considering the state of the rest of the NFC South, but I'm also willing to consider the traditional Over at +125 or better with a home slate of opponents that includes the Cardinals, 49ers, Giants, Patriots, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Jets, plus road matchups with the Titans and Dolphins along with their divisional opponents.