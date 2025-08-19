Mike Macdonald delivered a successful first season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, winning 10 games and losing the division title on a tiebreaker. However, the Seahawks won just two of their seven matchups against playoff teams, one coming in Week 1 against a rookie quarterback and the other in Week 18 with the Rams resting starters. In order to prove they deserve consideration among playoff contenders in the NFC, they'll have to start beating other playoff-caliber teams in 2025.

That task was made more difficult by the departure of several staples of the offense the last few years. The Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers while parting ways with longtime offensive weapon Tyler Lockett, leaving the offense in need not just of upgrades on the offensive line as they have the last several years, but also answers at quarterback and receiver. Their primary acquisitions at those positions were cast-offs from other teams, with Sam Darnold failing to get a big deal after playing like a darkhorse MVP candidate with the Vikings for much of the year, while Cooper Kupp said goodbye to the only team he'd ever known after the Rams brought in Davante Adams at receiver. Leading the unit is Klint Kubiak, who is on his fifth team in the last five years as somewhat of a Sam Darnold of offensive coordinators.

While questions abound on offense, the Seahawks' defense is pretty much settled, with Demarcus Lawrence and second-round safety Nick Emmanwori joining a unit that finished 11th in scoring and sixth in net pass yards per attempt allowed. With a defensive front that includes Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy plus a secondary featuring Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and 2023 first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, the unit has a chance to finish among the best defenses in the league this year, which may be necessary to get the Seahawks to the playoffs if the offense takes time to come together.

We're going to take a quick look at the Seahawks' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Seahawks in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Seattle Seahawks season review

Regular season: 10-7 (Second, NFC West)

Playoffs: Missed

15 straight seasons with 7+ wins (tied for eighth-longest streak in NFL history)

Three straight seasons with winning record but zero playoff wins

Geno Smith: 15 INTs (20 in previous two seasons combined)



2025 Seattle Seahawks offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +6600 7.5 Over 10 2nd, NFC West 2023 +3500 8.5 Over 9 3rd, NFC West 2022 +17000 5.5 Over 9 L, Wild Card Round 2021 +2500 9.5 Under 7 4th, NFC West 2020 +1400 9.5 Over 12 L, Wild Card Round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Seattle Seahawks futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 8.5 (+130) 8.5 (+105) 8.5 (+115) 8.5 (+125) Go Under win total 8.5 (+120) 8.5 (-125) 8.5 (-140) 8.5 (+115) Win Super Bowl +6000 +6000 +6500 +5500 Win NFC +2800 +3000 +2800 +2700 Win NFC West +525 +575 +500 +550 Make playoffs +180 +165 +170 +184 Miss playoffs -220 -200 -220 -230 Win No. 1 seed +3000 +2800

+2200

Odds subject to change.

2025 Sam Darnold props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +6600 +8000 +6000 +10000 Offensive POY +20000 +20000 +30000 +20000 Most pass yards

+3000 +5000 +4500 Pass yards O/U 3450.5 3350.5 3400.5 3350.5 Pass TDs O/U 20.5 21.5 20.5 20.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Seahawks

Seattle ranked 14th in yards allowed per game and 12th in points allowed per game in Macdonald's first season and still finished 10-7. There weren't many major changes defensively, which means that unit should be better in the head coach's second season. Demarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy should be one of the most imposing defensive lines in the league. Geno Smith is out and while he did experience a career resurgence, he's unlikely to ever be a top-10 quarterback in the league. The Seahawks are banking on Sam Darnold's 2024 season being a sign of things to come, and the 28-year old will have a refreshed receiver group with Cooper Kupp replacing D.K. Metcalf.

Even though Seattle has six tough division games, the schedule breaks down quite favorably. The Seahawks will face just two playoff teams from a year ago in their first seven games. They'll face three playoff teams from a season ago across five weeks after the bye. One of those teams is the Vikings, who will be coming into Seattle with a new quarterback themselves.

Reasons to fade the Seahawks

Darnold is going from a setup where he had strong skill players and an offensive-minded head coach to a roster which will likely lean more on the ground game with a defensive-minded head coach. He has also secured a long-term deal, so there's potential for complacency to set in. Not to mention, he has struggled with turnovers in every season outside of the 2024 campaign. Kupp has a great pedigree but there's a reason the Rams were willing to let him walk. The Seahawks were 6-2 in games decided by one possession a year ago, something that won't be sustainable even with a favorable schedule.

How to bet the Seahawks in 2025

Under 8.5 wins -140 (DraftKings)

Sam Darnold Under 21.5 passing touchdowns -145 (Caesars)

I just can't muster up enough belief in the offense to be competitive in the NFC West, and they'll be on the road for most of their games against projected easier opponents on the schedule. I think you can chalk up a win against the Saints at home, and maybe the defense and running game will be enough to beat the Colts at home as well, but after that we're talking about Seattle needing to win a bunch of games on the road against the Titans, Panthers, Falcons, Jaguars and Steelers to get to seven wins, with tougher opponents on the slate aside from that.

If things aren't going well for the Seahawks, I could see them look to get Jalen Milroe a start or two at the end of the season as well, which would make it even tougher for Darnold to hit his Overs in the futures market. Smith threw 20 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons over the last two years (though he played in just 15 games in 2023), and considering the state of the receiving corps, I don't think it's likely Darnold beats that number even if he plays all 17 games. I'd take the -145 price on 21.5 instead of playing around -120 on Under 20.5, but either way I'd be surprised if Darnold gets to 21.