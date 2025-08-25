It's a new era of Titans football as Cam Ward is the new face of the franchise after being the first overall pick in April's draft, succeeding Will Levis, who started nine games in 2023 before going 2-10 as a starter in 2024.

Ward isn't in the same category as previous No. 1 overall picks like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence or even Caleb Williams who were clear-cut No. 1 picks in their respective classes, but Ward has plenty of potential to be an above-average starter in the NFL, with the CBS team comparing him to Jordan Love ahead of the draft. Regardless, Ward should be an upgrade over Levis and other recent quarterbacks the team has trotted out there, and he'll have a mostly new set of receivers at his disposal outside of returning No. 1 target Calvin Ridley. The team will need a reliable No. 2 target to emerge, which could come in the form of two fourth-round receivers the Titans selected in April, or undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Restrepo, a teammate of Ward's at Miami.

Something that should help Ward and Co. is that the once-maligned offensive line now appears to be a strength of this team, with Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler coming in to join last year's prized offseason signing Lloyd Cushenberry and former first-round picks Peter Skoronski and JC Latham. If that starting unit can stay healthy, that would go a long way in keeping Ward upright and aiding his development as a first-year starter, as well as helping the Titans exceed expectations for the 2025 season.

We're going to take a quick look at the Titans' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Titans in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Tennessee Titans season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, AFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

Worst ATS record (2-15, .118 cover pct) by any team in a season since 1970

Will Levis: highest percentage of plays with sack/fumble/INT (16.3%) since 2009 (JaMarcus Russell)

First team to rank bottom three in scoring defense and top three in total defense since 1960 Bears



2025 Tennessee Titans offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +15000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2023 +9000 7.5 Under 6 4th, AFC South 2022 +3800 9.5 Under 7 2nd, AFC South 2021 +2000 9.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2020 +3000 8.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Tennessee Titans futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 6.5 (+120) 5.5 (-170) 6.5 (+120) 6.5 (+120) Go Under win total 6.5 (-140) 5.5 (+143) 6.5 (-145) 6.5 (-140) Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000 +20000 +17500 Win AFC +10000 +10000 +8000 +8000 Win AFC South +775 +800 +650 +700 Make playoffs +425 +425 +370 +390 Miss playoffs -600 -600 -500 -550 Win No. 1 seed +10000 +12500

+8000

Odds subject to change.

2025 Cam Ward props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP

+8000 +10000 +10000 Offensive ROY +250 +330 +350 +300 Most pass yards

+6000 +10000 +5000 Pass yards O/U 3225.5 3225.5 3200.5 3200.5 Pass TDs O/U 18.5 18.5 19.5 18.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Titans

Ward had a knack of making big plays in clutch moments at Miami, and the Titans need that type of flair at the quarterback position. The skill group is largely unheralded but there are some veterans like Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett who can make Ward's life easier early. Tennessee's defense has always found a way to be near the middle of the pack despite not having top-end talent, so there's reason to think the Titans can hold their own on that side of the ball even with a lot of changes in the linebacker and secondary groups. Despite having one of the best pass defenses in the league a year ago, the Titans ranked 30th in scoring defense because they faced so many short fields. Ward elevating the offense even slightly should solve that problem.

Playing in the AFC South means there are six winnable games on the schedule, especially with the Colts and Jaguars coming off tough seasons and the Texans looking vulnerable after a disappointing 2024 campaign after the high of 2023. If Ward lives up to his status as the No. 1 pick sooner than expected, Tennessee has a chance to be a surprising division contender.

Reasons to fade the Titans

There was a lot of experience at Miami around Ward, which isn't necessarily the case in Tennessee. Treylon Burks is no longer with the team after yet another injury, so the skill group has taken a hit. Re-shuffling the offensive line might work for a team that ranked 20th in rushing yards per game but the other changes in Tennessee could have adverse effects. The defense was second-best in passing yards allowed per game but now has to replace two corners and a safety. Harold Landry, who had 31.5 sacks over the last three seasons, is now in New England. Ward might be the No. 1 pick but he's still a rookie quarterback coming into a tough situation. The quarterback might be able to elevate the offense slightly but will it be enough to make up for what is expected to be a decline on the other side of the ball? Even in a weak AFC South, the Jaguars and Texans are in line to bounce back from rough 2024 seasons.

How to bet the Titans in 2025

Over 5.5 wins -130 (FanDuel)

Win AFC South +800 (BetMGM)

Cam Ward Offensive Rookie of the Year +350 (DraftKings)

This is a textbook undervalued team for me coming off finishing as the worst in the league in 2024. Ward should make this team more competitive on both sides of the ball after all the negative plays Levis caused last year leading to worse scoring numbers than the defense deserved. I see the offensive line as a strength, particularly on the interior, that will help the run game excel and keep interior pressure off Ward, who can run the passing game through Ridley and to some extent Okonkwo until a rookie emerges. The defense has one of the best interior defenders in the league up front in Simmons to make things easier for the rest of the unit. In a weaker division where I don't expect the Texans to get to 10 wins, the Titans have the potential to take advantage of an easier schedule that includes the Saints, Browns and Patriots as non-common opponents to shock the world and go from worst to first.

If the Titans do make a surprise playoff push, it's going to be hard to deny Ward the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, yet we're getting pretty good value on him as second in the odds at most books due to the presence of Ashton Jeanty. It's rare for the top quarterback to not be favored for this award, which has gone to eight quarterbacks in the last 15 years and no running backs since Saquon Barkley in 2018. I think at worst Ward and Jeanty should be co-favorites, so I'll take the +350 at DraftKings where Jeanty is +250.