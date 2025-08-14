The Minnesota Vikings marched into a Week 18 matchup against the Lions last season with a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and finish with 15 wins for the second time in franchise history. Instead, the offense disappeared as Sam Darnold went 18 for 41 and Minnesota scored only nine points to get relegated to the Wild Card Round, where they again scored nine points as Darnold got sacked nine times by the Rams.

The franchise decided Darnold was not the long-term answer for the team, letting him depart in free agency. That means the reins at quarterback will be handed over to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of last season after suffering a torn meniscus in the preseason. He benefits from potentially the best 1-2 punch at receiver in the league outside of Cincinnati.

Much like his fellow first-round pick in Chicago, McCarthy will be working in front of an entirely new interior offensive line after the Vikings signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries from Indianapolis and drafted Donovan Jackson in the first round. With an excellent pair of tackles in place, McCarthy has everything he needs to succeed at his disposal, but the uncertainty around his level of play has a wide spread in Vikings futures odds available in the betting market, with the team ranging from +2000 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl over the summer.

We're going to take a quick look at the Vikings' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Vikings in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Minnesota Vikings season review

Regular season: 14-3 (Second, NFC North)

Playoffs: Lost to Rams in Wild Card Round 27-9

Most wins (14) by non-division winner in NFL history

Sam Darnold: Most QB wins (14) and fourth-most pass TDs (35) in first season with team all-time

J.J. McCarthy: First QB drafted in first round to miss entire rookie season due to injury



2025 Minnesota Vikings offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +10000 6.5 Over 14 L, Wild-card round 2023 +4000 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC North 2022 +3600 9.5 Over 13 L, Wild-card round 2021 +4000 9 Under 8 2nd, NFC North 2020 +2500 9 Under 7 3rd, NFC North

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Minnesota Vikings futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (+110) 8.5 (-170) 9.5 (+105) 9.5 (+120) Go Under win total 9.5 (-130) 8.5 (+143) 9.5 (-125) 9.5 (+120) Win Super Bowl +2500 +2200 +2500 +2200 Win NFC +1200 +1100 +1100 +1100 Win NFC North +300 +290 +300 +290 Make playoffs -115 -105 -120 +102 Miss playoffs -105 -115 +100 -124 Win No. 1 seed +1200 +1200 +1000 +1200

Odds subject to change.

2025 J.J. McCarthy props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +8000 +5000 +6000 +7500 Comeback POY +900 +650 +1000 +900 Most pass yards

+2500 +2500 +2700 Pass yards O/U 3750.5 3600.5 3600.5 3575.5 Pass TDs O/U 24.5 24.5 24.5 24.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Vikings

Kevin O'Connell must have a strong feeling about McCarthy, since the Vikings decided to move on from Sam Darnold after a career season where the team was one win away from clinching a top-2 seed in the NFC. Darnold playing for a new contract could've had something to do with his breakout but clearly the Vikings feel McCarthy can replicate that success. The skill players return, headlined by arguably the league's best receiver in Justin Jefferson. Brian Flores returns as the defensive coordinator for one of the most aggressive units a season ago. The Vikings forced 33 turnovers, which was tied for the best mark in the league with the Steelers. Even if McCarthy shows some early growing pains, Minnesota's defense should be able to hold its own.

Reasons to fade the Vikings

McCarthy lost valuable reps behind the scenes a year ago while rehabbing from a meniscus injury. The skill group is talented but will be without Jordan Addison due to a suspension. Jefferson, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson have all dealt with injury issues over the last few seasons, so them staying on the field is far from a guarantee. Minnesota is revamping the offensive line and that could be a problem for McCarthy, who has reportedly looked underwhelming in training camp. While the Vikings did have a great defense, 24 of their 33 takeaways were interceptions and the secondary is undergoing a major shift. That could be problematic, especially if the offense starts the season slow adjusting to a new quarterback.

The biggest reason Minnesota is likely to regress is the schedule. The Vikings were 9-1 in one-possession games in 2024, and they were 5-1 in games decided by three points or less. Those numbers will sure come closer to the mean in 2025, which will lower the win total. Minnesota has an early bye week, which could be beneficial for McCarthy, but the schedule gets tough after that. Eight of Minnesota's 12 games after the bye come against playoff teams from a year ago.

How to bet the Vikings in 2025

Under 9.5 wins -125 (DraftKings)

Miss playoffs -105 (BetMGM)

Justin Jefferson Over 1200.5 receiving yards -115 (Caesars)

The make/miss playoffs market is a great way to take a position on Minnesota if you have a strong feeling on what the Vikings will get out of McCarthy in 2025, as most markets make it around a coin flip. Last year, the Vikings' win total was 6.5 with McCarthy as the projected starter, and I don't think Darnold's career season should move their win total up by three heading into this year. The reworked offensive line will take a little time to come together, and by the time they do, the Vikings will be in the brutal part of their schedule. I'm also not counting on another top-10 scoring season from the Vikings, and when you pair that with what could be an average offense, this doesn't feel like a playoff team to me.

One player I'm not concerned about regardless of McCarthy's performance is Justin Jefferson, who has averaged more receiving yards per game than anyone in NFL history despite the Vikings' quarterback situation over the last few years. Jefferson's 1,533 yards last year saw his average yards per game actually drop more than 15 yards from each of the previous two seasons, and he may only need to play 12 games to top 1,200 yards. As long as he doesn't miss more than three games this season, he should get Over his total.