The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens made big bets last offseason on running backs, and both teams rushed for more than 3,000 yards, a mark that previously just six other teams had accomplished. The Eagles rode Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts into the postseason along with a defense that went from 30th in scoring the previous year to second and kept on steamrolling through the playoffs, winning three of their four postseason matchups by at least 12 points. The conference championship and Super Bowl, which for anyone not named the Chiefs are incredibly tough to win in a given season, became two Philadelphia routs, with the Eagles winning them by a combined 50 points.

Now having shown what they look like at their peak performance, the Eagles will march into 2025 hoping to hold onto that level of play for another season despite key losses to overcome on both sides of the ball. On offense, the starting lineup remains mostly intact, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left to take a head coaching job in New Orleans, with passing-game coordinator Kevin Patullo stepping in to take his place. Patullo has worked on head coach Nick Sirianni's staff since 2018, but this will be his biggest role yet, and the stakes couldn't be larger for a team that expects to return to the Super Bowl.

The personnel turnover couldn't be more different on defense, with four key pass rushers and five members of the secondary hitting the road, including two players who had multiple sacks in the title win over the Chiefs (Milton Williams and Josh Sweat), one franchise icon retiring after a 15-year career (Brandon Graham, and two of the team's three leaders in passes defended (Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson). Despite the losses at those position groups, the Eagles invested their first-round pick in an off-ball linebacker for the first time since 1979 in Jihaad Campbell and instead brought in a pair of Giants in Adoree' Jackson and Azeez Ojulari to help replenish their depth at those key positions, a strategy that worked at running back one year ago.

We're going to take a quick look at the Eagles' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Eagles in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Philadelphia Eagles season review

Regular season: 14-3 (NFC East champions)

Playoffs: Won Super Bowl vs. Chiefs 40-22

Tied franchise record for wins in a season (14, 2022)

Most rush yards in a season all-time, including playoffs (3,866)

Saquon Barkley: Most rush yards (2,504) in a season all-time (regular + postseason)

Jalen Hurts: Super Bowl MVP (Eagles won last 14 games started and finished by Hurts)

First Super Bowl champ with No. 1 scoring/total defense since 2013 Seahawks (regular + postseason)



2025 Philadelphia Eagles offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1200 10.5 Over 14 W, Super Bowl 2023 +750 11.5 Under 11 L, Wild-card round 2022 +2440 9.5 Over 14 L, Super Bowl 2021 +10000 6.5 Over 9 L, Wild-card round 2020 +3000 9.5 Under 4 4th, NFC East

2025 Philadelphia Eagles futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 11.5 (+110) 11.5 (+105) 11.5 (-110) 11.5 (+115) Go Under win total 11.5 (-130) 11.5 (-125) 11.5 (-110) 11.5 (-135) Win Super Bowl +650 +700 +650 +750 Win NFC +325 +310 +310 +370 Win NFC East -150 -170 -135 -135 Make playoffs -475 -425 -400 -355 Miss playoffs +360 +325 +300 +270 Win No. 1 seed +325 +340 +330 +370

2025 Jalen Hurts props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +2000 +2200 +1700 +2000 Offensive POY +8000 +8000 +7500 +7500 Most pass yards

+6000 +10000 +6000 Pass yards O/U 3200.5 3150.5 3200.5 3200.5 Pass TDs O/U 19.5 19.5 19.5 19.5 Rush yards O/U 600.5 600.5 600.5 600.5 Rush TDs O/U

11.5 12.5 12.5

Reasons to back the Eagles

This can be summed up in four digits: "2024." The Eagles just completed a dominant season that included one loss after their Week 5 bye (including playoffs), and that loss came in a game where Jalen Hurts threw four passes before getting hurt, and it still took a last-minute touchdown to defeat Philadelphia. The offense features arguably the best running back and offensive line in football, along with a pair of top-tier receivers and quality at quarterback and tight end, and it would likely take multiple injuries to derail this attack.

For all the losses we covered on the defensive side of the ball, the only player not on the team last year the Eagles may have to rely on in the starting lineup is first-round pick Jihaad Campbell. Players like Moro Ojomo, Jalyx Hunt, Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown will likely be pushed into bigger roles after none saw 500 snaps last year, but all performed well in more limited action, and with Vic Fangio calling the shots, the unit remains in good hands.

Reasons to fade the Eagles

Even with solid performances in limited roles from the players tasked with stepping up on defense, that's a lot of moving parts for a defense that was pretty awful just two years ago. If the defense slips to league average, that puts a lot more pressure on the offense to make up the difference, and that will likely have to come via the passing game, with the rushing attack coming off one of the best seasons ever and likely due to face some regression.

The biggest reason for pessimism is a schedule that, for the first time in history, features matchups against 10 different playoff teams from the previous season (11 games in all, including both Commanders matchups) thanks to having to play the AFC West and NFC North along with three other division winners. The Eagles also didn't have to face Dak Prescott in either Cowboys game last year, while the other teams on their schedule (Giants, Bears, Raiders) may not be as big of pushovers as they were last year after key upgrades on offense for each team.

How to bet the Eagles in 2025

Under 11.5 wins -110 (DraftKings)

Jalen Hurts Over 3150.5 passing yards -115 (Caesars)

I expect the Eagles to be a very good team once again in 2025, but the schedule presents enough downside that I'd only look to fade their win total. Maybe they'll just be too much of a powerhouse once again to have any difficulty outside of road trips to Kansas City and Buffalo, but when you only have three games (vs. Raiders and both Giants games) projected to be easier than your two matchups with the longtime rival Cowboys, who will likely have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for those games, even peak performance may only get you to 12 wins. As part of my preparation each season, I like to go through the schedule and assign win probability for both teams in every game to the first decimal, and even being extremely generous to the Eagles by projecting good health and not much slippage from the defense, I only got to 11.2 wins. If you want to play a positive case, make it something like winning the division (-135) or Super Bowl (+750) at FanDuel.

With that said, I love playing the Over on Jalen Hurts passing yards. The Eagles threw for 3,194 yards as a team last year with the fewest pass attempts in the league, and a tougher schedule should require them to play from behind more often and pass more. Considering the talent the Eagles have in the passing game and the focus of every opposing defense to be stopping the rushing attack heading into the year, there is potential for Philadelphia to look to catch teams off guard by throwing the ball more on early downs as well and hitting big plays to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The one worry is, of course, injury, but with Hurts playing behind the best O-line in football, that's less of a concern than it would be with most teams. I'd even go so far as to consider sprinkling on a longshot 4,000-yard passing season from Hurts, which is +440 at FanDuel. Bettors who don't want to be as aggressive can back him to throw for 3,500 yards at +150 at DraftKings.