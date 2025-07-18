Everything that could go wrong for the 2024 San Francisco 49ers did go wrong, with an incredible number of injuries keeping the team from getting into a rhythm and causing a 6-11 finish for the perennial Super Bowl contender. By the end of the season, the team had lost four running backs, a No. 1 receiver and several players on the offensive and defensive lines. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw came back from an unfortunate injury suffered running onto the field in the previous Super Bowl to play just 34 snaps before getting hurt again. Only 13 players on the roster saw action in all 17 games, while only six started every game.

The 49ers can't help but be healthier in 2025, and that makes a rebound likely, which is reflected in the betting market putting them neck and neck with the Rams in odds to win the NFC West. That said, the team is already expected to be missing two projected starters in Week 1 with receiver Brandon Aiyuk likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL, while safety Malik Mustapha is also working his way back from an ACL injury.

The team's offseason plan centered around throwing resources at a defense that finished 29th in scoring last year, first bringing back ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh to run the unit. After signing edge rusher Bryce Huff, the 49ers drafted two potential starters on the defensive line in Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins, which should give perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa support in the pass rush. Five free-agent signings and two more draft picks were spent addressing the depth in the secondary, while three additions (including a third-round pick) were made at linebacker. If Saleh can bring the group together quickly, an easy schedule and a healthier offense should return the 49ers to contender status.

We're going to take a quick look at the 49ers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the 49ers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 San Francisco 49ers season review

Regular season: 6-11 (Last, NFC West)

Playoffs: Missed

Tied for second-most losses by team after Super Bowl loss all-time

29th in scoring defense (second from 2021-23)

Brock Purdy: 6-9 record (17-4 in first two seasons)

22nd straight season the 49ers either missed playoffs or made NFC title game



2025 San Francisco 49ers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +600 11.5 Under 6 4th, NFC West 2023 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Super Bowl 2022 +1600 9.5 Over 13 L, NFC Championship 2021 +1400 10.5 Under 10 L, NFC Championship 2020 +1000 10.5 Under 6 4th, NFC West

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 San Francisco 49ers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 10.5 (-102) 10.5 (-115) 10.5 (+110) 10.5 (-105) Go Under win total 10.5 (-118) 10.5 (-105) 10.5 (-130) 10.5 (-115) Win Super Bowl +2000 +1600 +2000 +2000 Win NFC +850 +750 +1000 +950 Win NFC West +160 +160 +150 +165 Make playoffs -180 -200 -200 -192 Miss playoffs +150 +165 +165 +154 Win No. 1 seed +650 +600 +600 +650

Odds subject to change.

2025 Brock Purdy props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +2800 +2800 +3000 +2500 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +15000 +15000 Most pass yards

+2000 +1300 +1300 Pass yards O/U 3850.5 3850.5 3800.5 3850.5 Pass TDs O/U 24.5 24.5 23.5 24.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the 49ers

The schedule looks like the easiest in the league by a mile after the team finished last in the division in 2024. Not only do the 49ers get to play the NFC South and AFC South this season, but their games against non-common opponents include road trips to face the Giants and Browns plus a home game against the Bears. The division promises to be tough once again, but it's not out of the question that a healthy 49ers team sweeps its non-divisional games even while having to travel to Houston and Tampa, which is all it would need to do to get over the win total.

The talent on the field should be much better after San Francisco led the league in adjusted games lost to injury last year. The offense gets Christian McCaffrey after missing 13 games last year and Trent Williams back after missing seven, while the defense is in more proven hands with Saleh's return. Bosa and Fred Warner remain as elite talents at their positions, and the additions of Williams and Huff give the pass rush a lot more upside than it had last year. And again, both units won't exactly going up against a murderer's row of opposing offenses and defenses thanks to the soft projected schedule.

Reasons to fade the 49ers

While it's highly unlikely the 49ers suffer as many injuries as they did last year, not having two starters heading into Week 1 isn't what you want to see from a team that expects to challenge for the top seed in the NFC. Compounding issues at receiver is Jauan Jennings looking for a trade if a contract extension can't be worked out. George Kittle and McCaffrey are key pieces of the passing game, but if the team is down to Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and fourth-round rookie Jordan Watkins at wide receiver while they wait for Aiyuk to get healthy, it should make the offense much easier to handle for opposing defenses.

For all the additions the 49ers made on defense, they also lost a lot of players who have made significant contributions for the team. Javon Hargrave made the Pro Bowl in 2023 before playing just three games last year, while Greenlaw had at least 120 tackles in each of 2022 and 2023. Talanoa Hufanga was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 before missing half the team's games over the next two years, and Charvarius Ward was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 while leading the league in passes defensed. All those names are among the 14 players who left the team this offseason, and the secondary especially still has a lot that needs to be sorted out heading into the season.

How to bet the 49ers in 2025

Over 10.5 wins +110 (DraftKings)

Most wins +1200 (DraftKings)

Win NFC +1000 (DraftKings)

Christian McCaffrey Over 925.5 rushing yards -115 (Caesars)

Even with the market projecting a big rebound from the 49ers, I think this is the time to buy. Purdy was 17-4 as a starter before last year's lost season, leading the league in yards per attempt in 2023. McCaffrey is one of the best backs in the league while healthy, and backup Isaac Guerendo averaged five yards per carry last year despite the injuries on the offensive line. The offense will get Aiyuk back at some point as well, and I trust Saleh to fix the defense. The schedule is such that it makes sense to take big swings on the 49ers, either by backing alternate win total Overs or in markets like most wins or best record, and I think there's plenty of value taking them to win the NFC at the DraftKings price.

McCaffrey hitting the Over on his rushing yards will of course come down to him staying healthy, but after he averaged 91.2 yards per game in 2023, he could be in play to top his over/under in 11-12 games. With the schedule being what it is, I believe McCaffrey could average five yards per carry again this year like he did in 2023, and he would just need to stay healthy enough to receive more than 185 rushing attempts in order to get over the number.