Mike Macdonald delivered a successful first season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, winning 10 games and losing the division title on a tiebreaker. However, the Seahawks won just two of their seven matchups against playoff teams, one coming in Week 1 against a rookie quarterback and the other in Week 18 with the Rams resting starters. In order to prove they deserve consideration among playoff contenders in the NFC, they'll have to start beating other playoff-caliber teams in 2025.

That task was made more difficult by the departure of several staples of the offense the last few years. The Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers while parting ways with longtime offensive weapon Tyler Lockett, leaving the offense in need not just of upgrades on the offensive line as they have the last several years, but also answers at quarterback and receiver. Their primary acquisitions at those positions were cast-offs from other teams, with Sam Darnold failing to get a big deal after playing like a darkhorse MVP candidate with the Vikings for much of the year, while Cooper Kupp said goodbye to the only team he'd ever known after the Rams brought in Davante Adams at receiver. Leading the unit is Klint Kubiak, who is on his fifth team in the last five years as somewhat of a Sam Darnold of offensive coordinators.

While questions abound on offense, the Seahawks' defense is pretty much settled, with Demarcus Lawrence and second-round safety Nick Emmanwori joining a unit that finished 11th in scoring and sixth in net pass yards per attempt allowed. With a defensive front that includes Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy plus a secondary featuring Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and 2023 first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, the unit has a chance to finish among the best defenses in the league this year, which may be necessary to get the Seahawks to the playoffs if the offense takes time to come together.

We're going to take a quick look at the Seahawks' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Seahawks in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Seattle Seahawks season review

Regular season: 10-7 (Second, NFC West)

Playoffs: Missed

15 straight seasons with 7+ wins (tied for eighth-longest streak in NFL history)

Three straight seasons with winning record but zero playoff wins

Geno Smith: 15 INTs (20 in previous two seasons combined)



2025 Seattle Seahawks offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +6600 7.5 Over 10 2nd, NFC West 2023 +3500 8.5 Over 9 3rd, NFC West 2022 +17000 5.5 Over 9 L, Wild Card Round 2021 +2500 9.5 Under 7 4th, NFC West 2020 +1400 9.5 Over 12 L, Wild Card Round

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Seattle Seahawks futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 8.5 (+120) 8.5 (+140) 8.5 (+115) 7.5 (-135) Go Under win total 8.5 (-145) 8.5 (-170) 8.5 (-140) 7.5 (+115) Win Super Bowl +6000 +7000 +6000 +5500 Win NFC +2800 +3300 +2800 +2800 Win NFC West +500 +550 +475 +550 Make playoffs +170 +165 +170 +180 Miss playoffs -210 -200 -205 -225 Win No. 1 seed +3000 +2800 +2500 +2400

Odds subject to change.

2025 Sam Darnold props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +6600 +8000 +6000 +7000 Offensive POY +20000 +20000 +30000 +20000 Most pass yards

+4000 +4500 +4300 Pass yards O/U 3450.5 3450.5 3450.5 3400.5 Pass TDs O/U 20.5 21.5 20.5 20.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Seahawks

Any optimism has to start on the defensive side of the ball, where the Seahawks finished fifth in points allowed per drive while giving up 300 net passing yards just once all year. There's a lot of talent on the unit up front and on the back end, and the man calling the shots delivered a top-three scoring defense in each of his two years as Ravens defensive coordinator. With Macdonald having another offseason to develop the players in his scheme and add the guys he thinks will fit it best, there's a decent chance the Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the league.

The Seahawks have a lot of winnable games on the schedule as they match up with the NFC South and AFC South this year, and their non-common opponent schedule includes two games against teams that finished second in their divisions last year but are expected to take a step back in 2025 in the Steelers and Vikings. It's not among the easier schedules in the league with six games against the 49ers, Rams and Cardinals, but there should be the opportunity to stack up some wins outside of the division and, if the offense can come together, push for a Wild Card spot.

Reasons to fade the Seahawks

The offense has to rank as one of the units with the most questions in all of football heading into the season. Darnold is coming off a great year but he had six seasons of mediocre play prior to linking up with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, and without that offensive mind or Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to throw to, there's every chance Darnold turns back into a replacement-level starter. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has earned the right to be a No. 1 receiver and his best game last season (seven receptions for 180 yards and two TDs) came in one of the two games Metcalf missed, so he should be a reliable weapon for Darnold, but none of Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Noah Fant figure to threaten defenses enough to take the focus away from Smith-Ngijba.

Charles Cross elevated into a quality left tackle last season, but the rest of the offensive line needs to prove it can keep Darnold from seeing ghosts regularly in the passing game. Olu Oluwatimi did a solid job after taking over at center, and the team spent its first-round pick on North Dakota State's Grey Zabel to help the interior of the offensive line, but when an eight-game starter and an FCS rookie are your second- and third-best linemen, there is a lot that can go wrong with your protection. Right tackle Abraham Lucas has struggled with his effectiveness when he's healthy enough to be on the field, and it's anyone's guess who will fill the final spot on the line.

How to bet the Seahawks in 2025

Under 8.5 wins -140 (DraftKings)

Sam Darnold Under 21.5 passing touchdowns -145 (Caesars)

I just can't muster up enough belief in the offense to be competitive in the NFC West, and they'll be on the road for most of their games against projected easier opponents on the schedule. I think you can chalk up a win against the Saints at home, and maybe the defense and running game will be enough to beat the Colts at home as well, but after that we're talking about Seattle needing to win a bunch of games on the road against the Titans, Panthers, Falcons, Jaguars and Steelers to get to seven wins, with tougher opponents on the slate aside from that.

If things aren't going well for the Seahawks, I could see them look to get Jalen Milroe a start or two at the end of the season as well, which would make it even tougher for Darnold to hit his Overs in the futures market. Smith threw 20 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons over the last two years (though he played in just 15 games in 2023), and considering the state of the receiving corps, I don't think it's likely Darnold beats that number even if he plays all 17 games. I'd take the -145 price on 21.5 instead of playing around -120 on Under 20.5, but either way I'd be surprised if Darnold gets to 21.