The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won four straight division titles since their championship run in Tom Brady's first season with the team, with the last two coming via the arm of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. While the former Browns quarterback led the league in interceptions last year, he also completed 71.4% of his passes while throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns for the fourth-best scoring offense in the league. The impressive results in Mayfield's first two seasons in Tampa helped get two different offensive coordinators head coaching jobs in Carolina and Jacksonville.

With the success of the offense, the Bucs made next to no significant additions to the unit save one: first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. Despite signing Chris Godwin to an extension this offseason and Jalen McMillan impressing after Godwin was lost for the season due to an ankle injury, the Bucs added another piece to a group that still features perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans. While the Bucs have depth at receiver and running back, their depth on the offensive line will be tested early after left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery in July, making him likely to open the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Perhaps in retrospect, the Wirfs injury is an indication the Bucs should've been busier in an offseason where they only added four new players outside of draft picks, with punter Riley Dixon getting the second-biggest deal among their new additions. The one notable name of the group is Haason Reddick, but he's coming off essentially a lost season after a contract dispute with the Jets led to him starting just two games and tallying one sack all season. The Bucs will hope he's in for a rebound year as he replaces former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the team's pass rush.

We're going to take a quick look at the Buccaneers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Buccaneers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers season review

Regular season: 10-7 (NFC South champs)

Playoffs: Lost to Commanders in Wild Card Round 23-20

Made playoffs for fifth straight season (longest active streak by NFC team)

First team ever to start 4-6 and reach playoffs in consecutive seasons

Second-fewest points per game allowed (17) in NFL in final seven games (fifth-most prior, 26)

Baker Mayfield: Fourth season with 70% completion percentage and 40+ passing TD in NFL history

Mike Evans: 11th straight season with 1,000+ rec yards (tied Jerry Rice for NFL record)



2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +8000 7.5 Over 10 L, Wild-card round 2023 +10000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +780 11.5 Under 8 L, Wild-card round 2021 +700 12 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2020 +1000 9.5 Over 11 W, Super Bowl

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (+110) Go Under win total 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-130) Win Super Bowl +3000 +3000 +2800 +2900 Win NFC +1500 +1600 +1300 +1300 Win NFC South -105 -110 -105 +110 Make playoffs -165 -165 -170 -142 Miss playoffs +140 +135 +140 +116 Win No. 1 seed +900 +900 +800 +1300

Odds subject to change.

2025 Baker Mayfield props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +4000 +2500 +3400 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +7500 +15000 Most pass yards

+1000 +1200 +1200 Pass yards O/U 3800.5 3800.5 3800.5 3825.5 Pass TDs O/U 28.5 29.5 29.5 30.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Buccaneers

Continuity makes it much easier for a team to have success year-to-year, and the Buccaneers have enjoyed more continuity than perhaps any other team this offseason. While they'll be changing offensive coordinators with Liam Coen heading to Jacksonville and Wirfs is expected to miss the beginning of the season while recovering from knee surgery, the only notable additions on either side of the ball are Egbuka as a potential No. 3 receiver and Reddick to hopefully upgrade on the two sacks in 15 games posted by Tryon-Shoyinka last year.

Even with the issues on the edge, the Bucs got 20 sacks from its interior trio of Vita Vea, Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey, and those players combined with Yaya Diaby and Reddick on the edge plus Lavonte David still holding down the linebacker position could give Tampa Bay one of the best defensive front sevens in football. The secondary is no slouch either, especially if Antoine Winfield Jr. can stay healthy after missing eight games last year with multiple injuries. The unit finished 16th in scoring last year, but top 10 seems like a possibility with the talent on hand and the continuity with the unit.

Reasons to fade the Buccaneers

The loss of Wirfs, even if it's for only four games, can't be overstated as he's has been one of the best left tackles in football over the last five years and is particularly strong in pass protection. Josh Grizzard, the team's new offensive coordinator, was promoted from within, so Mayfield and the offense at least won't have to juggle a new scheme while missing their franchise blind-side protector, but not having Wirfs for matchups against the Texans and Eagles in the first four weeks is a big blow, and if he isn't ready to be activated by that point, games against the 49ers and Lions loom over the following three weeks.

There's also questions surrounding whether the Bucs have plateaued under head coach Todd Bowles as a solid 9- to 10-win team that gets quickly run out of the playoffs. Continuity is great, but considering the state of the rest division, the Bucs should be pushing to make a run at earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with an offense that finished fourth in scoring last year, not earning the No. 4 seed year after year and falling to a true contender in the playoffs. If this is a 10-win team against an easy schedule when Mayfield is playing like a darkhorse MVP candidate, what happens if a few more things go wrong and the head-coaching seat gets hot, particularly with many of the tougher matchups stacked early in the season?

How to bet the Buccaneers in 2025

Win NFC South +110 (FanDuel)

Mike Evans Over 7.5 receiving touchdowns -110 (DraftKings)

I don't know how much upside the Bucs have to make a run at a big win total, but I look at the rest of the division and don't have a lot of confidence in the Falcons or Panthers putting up much of a challenge. They have similar odds to go Over 9.5 wins as they do to win the division, but they've shown the last few years the latter is the much easier feat to accomplish of the two, and that's where I would look to play them. If you want to make a sprinkle on more of a longshot play, many books offer "stage of elimination" props on teams, and I think backing the Bucs at +250 to lose in the Wild Card Round looks solid.

Evans barely made it across the finish line for his 11th straight 1,000-yard season, and with this being his age-32 season and the team drafting a receiver in the first round, I don't want to bet on him to make it 12 straight. But I do think he'll remain a massive part of the red zone offense after catching at least 11 touchdowns for the fourth time in the last five years despite missing three games. Even if Evans is losing a step as he enters his age-32 season, he's not losing any inches on a 6-foot-5 frame that gives him an advantage close to the goal line.