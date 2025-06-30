Will Levis started nine games as a rookie in 2023, going 3-6 with about 200 passing yards per game, a 58.4% completion rate and an 8:4 TD:INT ratio. That was enough to think he may be the future in Tennessee, but a 2-10 record rife with sacks and turnovers coupled with mediocre play from Mason Rudolph was enough to earn the Titans the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, where they wasted no time choosing Cam Ward to be the team's new franchise quarterback.

Ward is not considered in the class of a Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence or even Caleb Williams coming out as the clear No. 1 overall selection, but the potential is certainly there for him to be an above-average starter in the league, with the CBS team comparing him to Jordan Love prior to the draft. He should certainly be an upgrade from the team's quarterback situation last year, and he'll be working with a mostly new set of wide receivers aside from No. 1 option Calvin Ridley, though the best hope for finding a reliable No. 2 likely lies in the quick development of one of the team's fourth-round rookies or a continued connection with undrafted free agent and former Miami teammate Xavier Restrepo.

A positive development is that an offensive line in tatters a few years ago now looks like a potential strength, with Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler coming in to join last year's prized offseason signing Lloyd Cushenberry and former first-round picks Peter Skoronski and JC Latham. Keeping that starting five healthy would go a long way to Ward having a successful rookie season and the Titans beating expectations in 2025.

We're going to take a quick look at the Titans' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Titans in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Tennessee Titans season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, AFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

Worst ATS record (2-15, .118 cover pct) by any team in a season since 1970

Will Levis: highest percentage of plays with sack/fumble/INT (16.3%) since 2009 (JaMarcus Russell)

First team to rank bottom three in scoring defense and top three in total defense since 1960 Bears



2025 Tennessee Titans offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +15000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2023 +9000 7.5 Under 6 4th, AFC South 2022 +3800 9.5 Under 7 2nd, AFC South 2021 +2000 9.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2020 +3000 8.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round

2025 Tennessee Titans futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 5.5 (-150) 5.5 (-150) 5.5 (-150) 5.5 (-130) Go Under win total 5.5 (+125) 5.5 (+126) 5.5 (+125) 5.5 (+110) Win Super Bowl +20000 +17500 +20000 +21000 Win AFC +10000 +10000 +8000 +10000 Win AFC North +800 +800 +650 +750 Make playoffs +425 +425 +370 +420 Miss playoffs -600 -600 -500 -600 Win No. 1 seed +10000 +12500 +10000 +12000

2025 Cam Ward props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP

+15000 +10000 +10000 Offensive ROY +250 +330 +350 +300 Most pass yards

+5000 +10000 +6500 Pass yards O/U 3225.5 3225.5 3200.5 3200.5 Pass TDs O/U 18.5 17.5 19.5 18.5

Reasons to back the Titans

It starts at quarterback, where Will Levis had the worst rate of plays with sacks, interceptions or fumbles in 15 years. If Cam Ward comes in and just protects the ball, the offense should be in a better place, and if he plays to the level of the No. 1 overall selection, it could be far better off despite the lack of established weapons. The offensive line has the potential to be a plus, and even if Dan Moore is only league average on the left side, his signing allows JC Latham to move back to his more natural position on the right. An interior of Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry and Peter Skoronski might be top five in the league.

Then you have the defense, which was put in an awful position time and again due to the ineptitude on the other side of the ball. The Titans finished 30th in scoring but second in yards allowed, and their 5.2 yards per play mark was only beaten by four teams in the league. The unit will have to overcome multiple key losses this offseason like Harold Landry and Chidobe Awuzie, but the elite defensive front led by Jeffery Simmons remains intact. A season similar to last year's in per-play stats, including ranking ninth in net yards per pass attempt, would be enough for this team to go from one of the worst scoring defenses in the league to league average at worst. The upgrade to John Fassel at special teams coordinator could also provide some hidden upside.

Reasons to fade the Titans

The free-agent moves the teams made outside of the offensive line leave a lot to be desired. Dre'Mont Jones has never topped 6.5 sacks in a season, while Cody Barton's league-average play last year was the best he's shown as a pro. Xavier Woods has been up and down but is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career, per PFF. On offense, Tyler Lockett has his lowest yards per game since becoming a full-time starter and appears at the end of his career, while Van Jefferson has bounced around three different teams the last two years while failing to make an impact. Chig Okonkwo has had some solid performances in his career and turned into a target monster at the end of 2024, but he doesn't profile as the No. 2 threat in an offense competing for a playoff trip either.

That's going to put a lot of pressure on the entire rookie class, not just Ward, to step up and fill the gaps to make this team competitive. Oluwafemi Oladejo is still raw as an edge rusher after previously playing off-ball linebacker. Elic Ayomanor has some upside but appears to need a lot of development before he's able to become a dependable part of the offense, while Chimere Deke may have more of an impact on special teams as a rookie. The Titans probably need Oladejo and one of the receivers to make a bigger impact than expected as rookies to make a surprise run.

How to bet the Titans in 2025

Over 5.5 wins -130 (FanDuel)

Win AFC South +800 (BetMGM)

Cam Ward Offensive Rookie of the Year +350 (DraftKings)

This is a textbook undervalued team for me coming off finishing as the worst in the league in 2024. Cam Ward should make this team more competitive on both sides of the ball after all the negative plays Will Levis caused last year leading to worse scoring numbers than the defense deserved. I see the offensive line as a strength, particularly on the interior, that will help the run game excel and keep interior pressure off Ward, who can run the passing game through Ridley and to some extent Okonkwo until a rookie emerges. The defense has one of the best interior defenders in the league up front in Simmons to make things easier for the rest of the unit. In a weaker division where I don't expect the Texans to get to 10 wins, the Titans have the potential to take advantage of an easier schedule that includes the Saints, Browns and Patriots as non-common opponents to shock the world and go from worst to first.

If the Titans do make a surprise playoff push, it's going to be hard to deny Ward the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, yet we're getting pretty good value on him as second in the odds at most books due to the presence of Ashton Jeanty. It's rare for the top quarterback to not be favored for this award, which has gone to eight quarterbacks in the last 15 years and no running backs since Saquon Barkley in 2018. I think at worst Ward and Jeanty should be co-favorites, so I'll take the +350 at DraftKings where Jeanty is +250.