After a massive offseason that saw them take quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall before nabbing receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9, the Chicago Bears had very high expectations for the 2024 season. Those expectations did not meet reality, however, as Chicago came crashing down after a 4-2 start to finish 5-12, resulting in head coach Matt Eberflus' dismissal. The Bears averaged 24.7 points per game over those first six contests before averaging 11.8 during a 10-game losing streak.

The Bears once again have high expectations ahead of the 2025 campaign as gone is Eberflus and in is Ben Johnson, who helped orchestrate the Lions' high-powered offense the last three years as offensive coordinator. Johnson was seen as a jewel of the past two head coaching cycles, and he comes to Chicago after leading the Lions to top-five finishes in yards and points each of the last three years. Detroit went from 3-10-1 to 9-8 in Johnson's first year as OC, and the Bears will hope for a similar leap in his first year as head coach.

Johnson has wasted no time making his mark on the Detroit offense, rebuilding the team's interior offensive line with the addition of center Drew Dalman via free agency and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. That trio combined with a quality tackle duo of Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright gives Chicago the makings of a top offensive line, which was a key to Johnson's success in Detroit. To add to the parallels between the two NFC North rivals, the Bears nabbed tight end Colston Loveland 10th overall in this year's draft and then added receiver Luther Burden in the second round. The Bears' offensive talent level is arguably among the NFL's best right now, and if Williams can take a step forward in Year 2, then Chicago could shine in Johnson's first season in the Windy City.

We're going to take a quick look at the Bears' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Bears in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Chicago Bears season review

Regular season: 5-12 (Last, NFC North)

Playoffs: Missed

10-game losing streak (tied for longest losing streak in a season in team history)

Ranked last in total offense for first time since 2004

Fired head coach Matt Eberflus after 4-8 start



2025 Chicago Bears offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +3500 8.5 Under 5 4th, NFC North 2023 +5000 7.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC North 2022 +14400 6.5 Under 3 4th, NFC North 2021 +6600 7.5 Under 6 3rd, NFC North 2020 +5000 8 Push 8 L, Wild-card round

2025 Chicago Bears futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 8.5 (+110) 8.5 (+122) 8.5 (+115) 8.5 (+135) Go Under win total 8.5 (-135) 8.5 (-145) 8.5 (-135) 8.5 (-160) Win Super Bowl +4000 +4000 +4000 +4400 Win NFC +1800 +2000 +1900 +2100 Win NFC North +550 +525 +475 +550 Make playoffs +155 +165 +160 +186 Miss playoffs -190 -200 -195 -235 Win No. 1 seed +1800 +2200 +2000 +2600

2025 Caleb Williams props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +3300 +2800 +3700 Offensive POY +6000 +6000 +7500 +10000 Most pass yards

+2000 +2500 +2100 Pass yards O/U 3550.5 3600.5 3550.5 3625.5 Pass TDs O/U 22.5 23.5 23.5 22.5

Reasons to back the Bears

This offense finished 28th in scoring a year ago but can take a massive leap if Williams lives up to his No. 1 overall pick draft status. The Bears' offense can be among the league's best with its new-look offensive line, cast of weapons offensively and Williams now that Johnson is running the show.

Chicago's defense also figures to be in good hands with new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. While his Saints teams weren't a major playoff threat in his tenure as head coach, the defenses finished no lower than 14th across his last seven years in New Orleans between his time as DC and HC. The Bears have plenty of defensive firepower at each level, from the defensive front with Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett, to linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, to the secondary with Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Kevin Byard. This defense has the talent and ability to compete with anyone, especially the high-powered offenses it will see in the division. That side of the ball can help the Bears play .500 or better ball this year in the NFC North.

Reasons to fade the Bears

All the pieces are there on offense but rest on the development of Williams at quarterback, and that's not a given considering how much he struggled as a rookie while leading the league in times sacked while only throwing six interceptions, showing a tendency to not be aggressive enough getting rid of the ball and waiting too long for the perfect passing opportunity to arise. It could also take time for the reworked offensive line to gel and if Williams is getting pressured at the same level early in the year as he was last season, he could be in danger of slipping back to old habits and struggling to get things right during the week-to-week march of the season.

The schedule is about as tough as it can be for a last-place team, as Chicago's non-common opponents include road trips to a 49ers team likely to rebound and an improved Raiders squad. Throw in six matchups with playoff teams just in their division and another five against the NFC East and AFC North -- including all four games against the Eagles, Commanders, Ravens and Bengals coming on the road -- and this is a team that is going to have to fight hard just to make it above .500 unless everything clicks quickly.

How to bet the Bears in 2025

Over 8.5 wins +135 (FanDuel)

Make playoffs +186 (FanDuel)

Caleb Williams Over 3625.5 passing yards -114 (FanDuel)

Caleb Williams Passing yards leader +2500 (DraftKings)

Despite the tough schedule, I'm buying in on the Bears to take a big leap this season. The offense looks like it could challenge to be the best in the league depending on Williams, who should see much better protection up front and will be throwing to an even deeper set of pass-catchers than he did last year. Johnson should be able to win shootouts when he has to, but there's also the potential of the defense to be a top-10 unit as well. Even if they finish as low as 20th, I see this as being a team with 10-win potential who could even challenge for a division title depending on how the uncertainty shakes out across the rest of the division, particular in Detroit with the loss of coordinators and in Minnesota with J.J. McCarthy taking the reins. The +190 price to make the playoffs is one of the better value bets on the board for me.

I also believe Williams could see his numbers shoot through the roof after throwing for 3,541 yards last year. Jared Goff averaged at least 261 yards per game in each of Johnson's three season as offensive coordinator after averaging 231.8 in his first season with Detroit. Williams averaged 208.3 yards per game last year, so if he makes it through an entire season healthy then all he'd have to do is match that is get Over the total of 3625.5. If he misses a few games, he can still get over the number by getting to Goff's level of production per game, and if he can stay healthy while elevating his game, he could challenge to lead the league in passing yards as Johnson doesn't have the same rushing attack to rely on in Chicago as he did in Detroit.