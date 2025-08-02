The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the cream of the crop in the NFC South of late, winning the division four straight years since their title run in Tom Brady's first season with the team. The last two NFC South crowns came with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield leading the charge. He led the league in interceptions thrown last year, but he also completed 71.4% of his passes and threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Bucs to a fourth-ranked scoring offense. Mayfield's resurgence in Tampa Bay has resulted in both of his last two offensive coordinators getting head coaching jobs.

After such a successful offensive season, the Bucs made few changes to that side of the ball, but they did notably use their first round pick on Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. Despite signing Chris Godwin to an extension this offseason and rookie Jalen McMillan impressing after Godwin was lost for the season due to an ankle injury, the Bucs added another piece to a group that still features perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans. While Tampa's receiving depth is the envy of much of the league, and they also have a deep running back room, their offensive line will be tested early as stud left tackleTristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery in July, making him likely to open the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Perhaps in retrospect, the Wirfs injury is an indication the Bucs should've been busier in an offseason where they only added four new players outside of draft picks, with punter Riley Dixon getting the second-biggest deal among their new additions. The one notable name of the group is Haason Reddick, but he's coming off essentially a lost season after a contract dispute with the Jets led to him starting just two games and tallying one sack all season. The Bucs will hope he's in for a rebound year as he replaces former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the team's pass rush.

We're going to take a quick look at the Buccaneers' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Buccaneers in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers season review

Regular season: 10-7 (NFC South champs)

Playoffs: Lost to Commanders in Wild Card Round 23-20

Made playoffs for fifth straight season (longest active streak by NFC team)

First team ever to start 4-6 and reach playoffs in consecutive seasons

Second-fewest points per game allowed (17) in NFL in final seven games (fifth-most prior, 26)

Baker Mayfield: Fourth season with 70% completion percentage and 40+ passing TD in NFL history

Mike Evans: 11th straight season with 1,000+ rec yards (tied Jerry Rice for NFL record)



2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +8000 7.5 Over 10 L, Wild-card round 2023 +10000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +780 11.5 Under 8 L, Wild-card round 2021 +700 12 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2020 +1000 9.5 Over 11 W, Super Bowl

Historical betting data via Pro-Football-Reference.

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (+105) Go Under win total 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-125) Win Super Bowl +3000 +3500 +2800 +3000 Win NFC +1700 +1300 +1300 +1300 Win NFC South -105 -110 -105 +110 Make playoffs -165 -165 -170 -144 Miss playoffs +140 +135 +140 +118 Win No. 1 seed +900 +900 +800 +1200

Odds subject to change.

2025 Baker Mayfield props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3000 +3500 +2500 +2500 Offensive POY +10000 +10000 +7500 +15000 Most pass yards

+1000 +1200 +1200 Pass yards O/U 3800.5 3800.5 3800.5 3825.5 Pass TDs O/U 28.5 29.5 29.5 30.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Buccaneers

Continuity is huge in the NFL when it comes to being successful year in and year out, and Tampa Bay has enjoyed plenty of that in recent years. The Bucs will have their third offensive coordinator in as many years with Liam Coen now the head coach in Jacksonville, that side of the ball is largely the same, with Egbuka the lone notable addition. The biggest question mark will be how long Wirfs is out after his surgery.

Defensively, they added Reddick to help bolster an edge rushing unit that disappointed last year, but even still, Tampa's interior defensive line trio of Vita Vea, Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey tallied 20 sacks. Those three combined with Reddick, Yaya Diaby plus Lavonte David should five Tampa Bay one of the best defensive fronts in the league. The secondary is no slouch, either, headlined by Antoine Winfield Jr., who will look to stay healthy after missing eight games last season. The Bucs finished 16th in scoring last year, but they could easily finish top 10 in that category this year considering the talent on that side of the ball.

Reasons to fade the Buccaneers

The loss of Wirfs, even if it's for only four games, can't be overstated as he's has been one of the best left tackles in football over the last five years and is particularly strong in pass protection. Josh Grizzard, the team's new offensive coordinator, was promoted from within, so Mayfield and the offense at least won't have to juggle a new scheme while missing their franchise blind-side protector, but not having Wirfs for matchups against the Texans and Eagles in the first four weeks is a big blow, and if he isn't ready to be activated by that point, games against the 49ers and Lions loom over the following three weeks.

There's also questions surrounding whether the Bucs have plateaued under head coach Todd Bowles as a solid 9- to 10-win team that gets quickly run out of the playoffs. Continuity is great, but considering the state of the rest division, the Bucs should be pushing to make a run at earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with an offense that finished fourth in scoring last year, not earning the No. 4 seed year after year and falling to a true contender in the playoffs. If this is a 10-win team against an easy schedule when Mayfield is playing like a darkhorse MVP candidate, what happens if a few more things go wrong and the head-coaching seat gets hot, particularly with many of the tougher matchups stacked early in the season?

How to bet the Buccaneers in 2025

Win NFC South +110 (FanDuel)

Mike Evans Over 7.5 receiving touchdowns -110 (DraftKings)

I don't know how much upside the Bucs have to make a run at a big win total, but I look at the rest of the division and don't have a lot of confidence in the Falcons or Panthers putting up much of a challenge. They have similar odds to go Over 9.5 wins as they do to win the division, but they've shown the last few years the latter is the much easier feat to accomplish of the two, and that's where I would look to play them. If you want to make a sprinkle on more of a longshot play, many books offer "stage of elimination" props on teams, and I think backing the Bucs at +250 to lose in the Wild Card Round looks solid.

Evans barely made it across the finish line for his 11th straight 1,000-yard season, and with this being his age-32 season and the team drafting a receiver in the first round, I don't want to bet on him to make it 12 straight. But I do think he'll remain a massive part of the red zone offense after catching at least 11 touchdowns for the fourth time in the last five years despite missing three games. Even if Evans is losing a step as he enters his age-32 season, he's not losing any inches on a 6-foot-5 frame that gives him an advantage close to the goal line.