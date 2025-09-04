The New England Patriots will begin their 2025 regular season in Foxborough, where they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders. After a transformative offseason that saw the hiring of Mike Vrabel, along with a slew of roster improvements, the hype train surrounding the club has gained plenty of steam.

A good chunk of NFL spectators are pinpointing New England to not only be much more respectable than the back-to-back 4-13 seasons it's endured the last couple of years, but rival for a playoff berth. They are favored to double their win total as their season line sits at 7.5 wins (Over -145 on FanDuel), and are just +164 to reach the postseason. The playoffs might be a bit more than they can chew in Year 1 of the Vrabel era, but it could be on the table if Drake Maye takes a considerable leap in his second season.

In this space, however, we're going to put the futures market aside and simply take a look at what Patriots-centric wagers make sense for the Week 1 opener. We'll tell you out of the gate that laying the points or even taking New England moneyline may not be the wisest bet on the board, which we explained in our Upset Alert story here. That said, there are some intriguing player props that have a strong shot of cashing.

TreVeyon Henderson Over 65.5 rushing + receiving yards

Odds: -112 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

No player was more electric this summer than second-round rookie TreVeyon Henderson. His explosiveness is something that New England's offense has been sorely lacking for years, and I would expect Josh McDaniels to find ways to get the young back the ball in as many ways as possible on offense. Of course, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson will have some role within the Patriots backfield, but it'll be hard to keep Henderson off the field, and this prop can cash in multiple ways. If Henderson is held to more of a passing-down role, he has the home run ability to get us over this number with maybe just a trio of receptions. However, I anticipate Henderson to have a well-rounded role.

In the preseason opener versus Washington, we saw Henderson take one carry for 18 yards. In the second exhibition against Minnesota, he piled up 20 yards on a single drive to go along with a touchdown. If given a longer leash, it doesn't seem crazy to think that Henderson has a 40 rushing yard, 30 receiving yard regular-season debut.

Drake Maye Over 28.5 rushing yards

Odds: -115 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Maye's rushing ability continues to be slept on. Last year, Maye started 12 games for the Patriots. If we eliminate the Week 18 start, where he played three snaps, he started in 11 contests. Of those 11 games, Maye rushed for at least 29 yards six times, so this number cashes at over a 50% rate. With the offensive line still a work in progress and possibly going through some early-season lumps against the likes of Maxx Crosby in the opener, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Maye be a little scramble-prone.

Austin Hooper anytime touchdown

Odds: +625 (BetMGM)

It says a lot about the recent state of the Patriots when three receiving touchdowns will tie you for the team lead. Nevertheless, that's where Austin Hooper found himself at the end of 2024, knotted with receivers DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte for the team lead in receiving scores for the season. His three touchdown receptions also bested Hunter Henry's two at the position, and I like the +625 price on him to start 2025 with another trip to the end zone. The Raiders were tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns (nine) given up to tight ends last season, so this is an area Hooper and the Patriots could look to exploit. If you want a little less risk, Henry at +250 (BetMGM and FanDuel) is not a bad look either for all the reasons I just mentioned.