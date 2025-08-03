The Los Angeles Rams followed up their surprising 2023 playoff run by winning the NFC West in 2024, and they did so as a highwire act of sorts, with 13 of their 17 regular-season games decided by a single possession. And more often than not, they came out with a victory. This allowed L.A. to win the NFC West via tiebreaker over Seattle and head to the postseason, where the Rams dominated the Vikings in the wild card round before suffering a close loss to an Eagles team than went on to win the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl by a combined 50 points.

The NFC West won't be easy once again in 2025 as the 49ers suffered horrific injury luck last year and the Seahawks tied the Rams with 10 wins. But L.A. may be the best positioned team in the division thanks in large part to a defensive core that's been built across the last two drafts, as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were selected in the first two rounds last year and Kobie Turner and Byron Young were third-round selections in 2023. That group has really clicked for the Rams, especially late, holding four of their final six opponents, including the playoffs, to nine points or less. Now, that unit gets a boost with Poona Ford joining the fray, so big things could be in store for the Rams defensively in 2025.

Offensively, the biggest change is at receiver. Cooper Kupp, 32, is no longer in L.A. but instead with Seattle. He leaves as a franchise icon after tallying 7,776 yards on 634 receptions over eight seasons and winning Super Bowl MVP honors in 2023. Out is one 32-year-old receiver and in is another as Davante Adams, who has scored 103 touchdowns and racked up 11,844 yards on 957 receptions in his 11-year career, is now a Ram. Adams is coming off his fifth consecutive season of 1,000 or more yards and at least eight touchdowns, and that came despite being traded during the season. Kupp hasn't achieved those kinds of numbers since his Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2021, so this could be a big upgrade and make the Rams' offense an even bigger threat in a very tough division.

We're going to take a quick look at the Rams' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Rams in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Los Angeles Rams season review

Regular season: 10-7 (NFC West champs)

Playoffs: Lost to Eagles in divisional round 28-22

First team ever to make playoffs after being 3+ games below .500 in back-to-back seasons

16 sacks in postseason (most in two-game span in playoffs in NFL history)

Matthew Stafford: 15 TDs, one INT in final nine games last season (including playoffs)



2025 Los Angeles Rams offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +3000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2023 +8000 6.5 Over 10 L, Wild-card round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC West 2021 +1200 10.5 Over 12 W, Super Bowl 2020 +5000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round

2025 Los Angeles Rams futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 10.5 (+125) 9.5 (-155) 10.5 (+135) 10.5 (+120) Go Under win total 10.5 (-135) 9.5 (+130) 10.5 (-120) 10.5 (-145) Win Super Bowl +2000 +1600 +2200 +1700 Win NFC +900 +750 +1000 +860 Win NFC West +175 +165 +150 +160 Make playoffs -185 -175 -160 -170 Miss playoffs +150 +145 +130 +138 Win No. 1 seed +1000 +750 +950 +750

Odds subject to change.

2025 Matthew Stafford props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +3500 +3500 +3500 +2500 Offensive POY +20000

+20000 +30000 Most pass yards

+2500 +1600 +2100 Pass yards O/U 3750.5 3650.5 3750.5 3750.5 Pass TDs O/U 23.5 23.5 23.5 23.5

Odds subject to change.

Reasons to back the Rams

The Rams are coming off a down year offensively for Sean McVay's standards, but adding Adams and Coleman Shelton to the mix should help that unit rebound in a big way. Adams has been a steady producer in recent years despite being in bad situations in Vegas and New York, and now he gets to catch passes from Stafford as a complementary weapon to No. 1 receiver Puka Nacua. Shelton's game has steadily improved to the point he was graded 12th in the league by PFF last season at the center position.

Defensively, the Rams finished exceptionally strong and stand to make a leap after finishing 17th in scoring in 2024. After a stretch where they allowed 37 to the Eagles and 42 to the Bills in a three-week span, the defense surrendered 24 total points over the next three weeks to the 49ers, Jets and Cardinals before holding the Vikings to nine points in the wild card round a few weeks later. Notably, the Rams set a record with 16 sacks in a two-week span in the playoffs, and that pass rush could give the team an edge in a stacked NFC West.

Reasons to fade the Rams

Left tackle Alaric Jackson is a crucial part of the offensive line, but there's no clear picture of when he'll be able to play while he manages blood clots in his leg. The backup plan at left tackle is D.J. Humphries, who the Chiefs turned to briefly last season while dealing with tackle issues before moving Joe Thuney to left tackle instead. If Humphries isn't able to handle filling in again this year, it creates a huge weakness on the Rams offense that could limit its effectiveness.

While the Rams will get to play the NFC South and AFC South like all the other teams in their division, their first-place schedule means they also have the Eagles, Lions and Ravens on the docket, three matchups that could make the difference in the NFC West race. The Rams have the Eagles and Ravens matchups in the first six weeks along with meetings with the Texans and 49ers, so Jackson's absence would be an even bigger deal in the early part of the season as a 2-4 start could leave Los Angeles needing to sweep the Cardinals and Seahawks later in the season to get to 10 wins.

How to bet the Rams in 2025

Win NFC West +175 (BetMGM)

Matthew Stafford Under 23.5 passing TDs -110 (BetMGM)

My pick to win the division is going to be the 49ers thanks largely to the difference in non-common opponents between them and the Rams, but it's a close call and I see value taking the Rams at the BetMGM price of +175. I'm comfortable playing them or the 49ers at this price, and I'd prefer to take on the risk in a divisional bet rather than lay heavy juice on the Rams getting to 10 wins just in case the Alaric Jackson injury and tough early schedule ends up being enough to sink them. This could be a season where the Rams win six games, 12 games or anything in between.

If Stafford's protection is an issue, there's also less of a chance that he's able to play all 17 games, which he hasn't done since 2021 while topping out at 24 passing TDs over the last three years. While the addition of Adams would theoretically boost his touchdown potential, offseason departures Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson combined to catch 13 of the team's 22 passing touchdowns last year. Even if Stafford stays healthy, there's a solid chance of him falling short of 24 touchdowns.