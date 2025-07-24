After a great rookie campaign from C.J. Stroud in 2023 and a surprise playoff berth that year, many expected the Houston Texans to take the next step forward in 2024 and emerge as even more of a Super Bowl contender. They still made the playoffs, but the Texans fell from 13th to 19th in total scoring as the team went 10-7 and lost in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row. And after being a hot name in the head coaching carousel the previous offseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was let go by Houston this offseason.

A big part of Houston's struggles offensively in 2024 stemmed from poor pass protection on the offensive line, coupled with the offense's inability to adapt to what defenses were throwing at them. Now, former Rams passing game coordinator Nick Caley will have to get more out of that group and help Stroud and Co. take the next step forward. What makes Caley's job more difficult is the team traded star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders while bringing in six new faces via free agency, trade and the draft to an offensive line that will look far different than the last few years.

Stroud's pass-catchers will also look different. Nico Collins is back, but the team moved on from Stefon Diggs after one season, traded for Christian Kirk and drafted Iowa State teammates Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2 of the draft. The team will also hope to get Tank Dell back in the fold, as well. Houston opens the year with tough matchups against the Rams and Buccaneers, so it will be critical for the pass game to click out of the gate coming out of camp. That would go a long way in the Texans being the team to beat in the AFC South for the third straight season.

We're going to take a quick look at the Texans' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Texans in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Houston Texans season review

Regular season: 10-7 (AFC South champs)

Playoffs: Lost Divisional Round at Chiefs 23-14

Stroud/Ryans: 3rd QB/HC duo all-time with playoff win in each of first two seasons

0-6 all-time in divisional round (only NFL team to never reach Conference Championship game)

First in the NFL in opponent completion percentage (58.8) and second in INTs (19) last season

2025 Houston Texans offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +1600 9.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2023 +20000 6.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2022 +29000 4.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2021 +30000 4 Push 4 3rd, AFC South 2020 +6000 7.5 Under 4 3rd, AFC South

2025 Houston Texans futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 9.5 (+105) Go Under win total 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-120) 9.5 (-125) Win Super Bowl +3500 +3000 +3500 +2500 Win AFC +1500 +1500 +1600 +1200 Win AFC South -105 -110 +110 +110 Make playoffs -140 -150 -130 -148 Miss playoffs +115 +125 +110 +120 Win No. 1 seed +1200 +1800 +2500 +1300

2025 C.J. Stroud props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP +2500 +2500 +2500 +2500 Offensive POY +8000 +8000 +15000 +7500 Most pass yards

+1600 +1400 +1300 Pass yards O/U 3750.5 3750.5 3800.5 3825.5 Pass TDs O/U 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.5

Reasons to back the Texans

The Texans appear to have a very safe floor in the nine- to 10-win range under third-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, who went 20-14 across his first two seasons. The market is slightly fading the Texans reaching 10 wins for the third year in a row, however. Moving on from an offensive coordinator who orchestrated good if not great offenses after two years is tough, and Caley comes to Houston after the Rams were 10th in net yards per pass attempt in 2024, which was much better than the Texans finishing 26th in that category. Houston's receiving depth is also much improved even with Diggs now in New England and he and Dell missed 12 combined games last season.

Additionally, you can make the case that Houston's defense is underrated after finishing 14th in scoring in 2024. That unit didn't allow more than 209 net passing yards in any of their first nine games last year despite facing teams like the Bills, Packers and Vikings in that stretch, in particular allowing Josh Allen to complete just nine passes in a Houston win. The defense surrendered just 212 yards in total in the Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs. Just one new starter joins the fold in veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and with a pair of elite edge rushers up front, it's not out of the question for this unit to make a run at being the best in football.

Reasons to fade the Texans

The turnover along the offensive line may be too much for the Texans to overcome. There are no standout players at any of the five starting spots unless someone takes a major leap this season. Cam Robinson was brought in to play left tackle, and he's been graded by PFF as around league average in his best season. That's a big downgrade from Tunsil on an offensive line that can't afford downgrades. While Caley brings coaching experience in the Sean McVay offense to Houston, prior to 2024 he had only served as a tight ends coach in L.A. and New England, so it's unclear how much upside he has to make the most out of a bad situation up front.

The AFC South has the potential to be better than it has been the last few years as well, which would give Houston a tougher time banking divisional wins. Houston's three divisional rivals won 15 games last year, but their win totals are collectively set at 20.5 with Cam Ward and Travis Hunter joining the party. The Texans were a dead even team in point differential last year, which works out to 8.5 projected wins based on their scoring, and with tougher competition, it's not too difficult for this team to slip to the 7-8 win range.

How to bet the Texans in 2025

Under 9.5 wins -120 (BetMGM)

C.J. Stroud Under 3825.5 passing yards -114 (FanDuel)

The perception is that the Texans play in an easy division and should have a lot of bankable wins, but the competition should be tougher from the Jaguars and Titans at least this year, and with Houston playing a first-place schedule plus the NFC West and AFC West, there are relatively few pushovers for them this year. The talent on the roster combined with an excellent head coach could still prevail, but I have a hard time seeing them improve from their 10-win seasons of the last two years in these circumstances and think it's likelier than the implied odds on -120 that they start slow offensively and fall short of the mark.

I also like backing Stroud's Under, which would mean he has to average no more than 225 yards per game if he plays all 17. I expect that will be a difficult task behind this offensive line, and even if he does manage it, he had just 219.2 yards per game last year to fall short of this mark. Now, if the performance he had as a rookie comes back, he could miss three games and potentially beat this number, but I think that's a tall task with how the team is set up around Stroud while playing with a new OC who has just one year of experience beyond coaching a position group.