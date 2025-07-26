It's a new era of Titans football as Cam Ward is the new face of the franchise after being the first overall pick in April's draft, succeeding Will Levis, who started nine games in 2023 before going 2-10 as a starter in 2024.

Ward isn't in the same category as previous No. 1 overall picks like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence or even Caleb Williams who were clear-cut No. 1 picks in their respective classes, but Ward has plenty of potential to be an above-average starter in the NFL, with the CBS team comparing him to Jordan Love ahead of the draft. Regardless, Ward should be an upgrade over Levis and other recent quarterbacks the team has trotted out there, and he'll have a mostly new set of receivers at his disposal outside of returning No. 1 target Calvin Ridley. The team will need a reliable No. 2 target to emerge, which could come in the form of two fourth-round receivers the Titans selected in April, or undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Restrepo, a teammate of Ward's at Miami.

Something that should help Ward and Co. is that the once-maligned offensive line now appears to be a strength of this team, with Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler coming in to join last year's prized offseason signing Lloyd Cushenberry and former first-round picks Peter Skoronski and JC Latham. If that starting unit can stay healthy, that would go a long way in keeping Ward upright and aiding his development as a first-year starter, as well as helping the Titans exceed expectations for the 2025 season.

We're going to take a quick look at the Titans' 2024 season and the rest of their offseason moves before getting into their track record in NFL futures over the last five years. After that, you can find the odds available at top sportsbooks for their 2025 win total along with Super Bowl and playoff odds as well as key player props to know. Finally, we'll take a look at the pros and cons of betting on the Titans in 2025 and give out our best bets.

2024 Tennessee Titans season review

Regular season: 3-14 (Last, AFC South)

Playoffs: Missed

Worst ATS record (2-15, .118 cover pct) by any team in a season since 1970

Will Levis: highest percentage of plays with sack/fumble/INT (16.3%) since 2009 (JaMarcus Russell)

First team to rank bottom three in scoring defense and top three in total defense since 1960 Bears



2025 Tennessee Titans offseason review

Five-year futures odds and trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2024 +15000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2023 +9000 7.5 Under 6 4th, AFC South 2022 +3800 9.5 Under 7 2nd, AFC South 2021 +2000 9.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2020 +3000 8.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round

2025 Tennessee Titans futures odds

Odds to … BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Go Over win total 6.5 (+140) 5.5 (-150) 5.5 (-160) 5.5 (-130) Go Under win total 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (+125) 5.5 (+135) 5.5 (+110) Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000 +20000 +16000 Win AFC +10000 +10000 +8000 +7500 Win AFC South +800 +900 +650 +600 Make playoffs +425 +425 +370 +340 Miss playoffs -600 -600 -500 -470 Win No. 1 seed +10000 +12500 +10000 +9000

2025 Cam Ward props



BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel MVP

+8000 +10000 +10000 Offensive ROY +250 +300 +350 +300 Most pass yards

+6000 +10000 +7000 Pass yards O/U 3225.5 3225.5 3200.5 3200.5 Pass TDs O/U 18.5 18.5 19.5 18.5

Reasons to back the Titans

It all starts at quarterback for the Titans, where Ward should present an immediate upgrade over Levis, who had the worst rate of plays with sacks, interceptions of fumbles not just in 2025, but in the last 15 years. If Ward simply protects the football, the Titans will be much better offensively than a year ago. If he plays close to the level of a No. 1 overall pick, the Titans could be even better off despite a lack of established weapons in the passing game. Tennessee's offensive line has the potential to be a plus unit, and even if Moore is just average on the left side, signing him allows Latham to stay at right tackle, where he's more of a natural fit. And an interior trio of Zeitler, Cushenberry and Skoronski may be one of the five best interior units in the entire league.

Defensively, that side of the ball was constantly put in awful positions last year due to the offense's turnover woes. The Titans were 30th in scoring but ranked second in yards allowed. Additionally, they ranked fifth in yards per play allowed at 5.2. The defense will have to overcome some key losses like Harold Landry and Chidobe Awuzie, but the Titans still boast an elite defensive front headlined by Jeffery Simmons. If they can stay close to what they did last year in terms of per-play stats, which includes ranking ninth in net yards per pass attempt, that would help this unit go from one of the worst scoring defenses to average at best. The upgrade to John Fassel at special teams coordinator could also provide some hidden upside.

Reasons to fade the Titans

The free-agent moves the teams made outside of the offensive line leave a lot to be desired. Dre'Mont Jones has never topped 6.5 sacks in a season, while Cody Barton's league-average play last year was the best he's shown as a pro. Xavier Woods has been up and down but is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career, per PFF. On offense, Tyler Lockett has his lowest yards per game since becoming a full-time starter and appears at the end of his career, while Van Jefferson has bounced around three different teams the last two years while failing to make an impact. Chig Okonkwo has had some solid performances in his career and turned into a target monster at the end of 2024, but he doesn't profile as the No. 2 threat in an offense competing for a playoff trip either.

That's going to put a lot of pressure on the entire rookie class, not just Ward, to step up and fill the gaps to make this team competitive. Oluwafemi Oladejo is still raw as an edge rusher after previously playing off-ball linebacker. Elic Ayomanor has some upside but appears to need a lot of development before he's able to become a dependable part of the offense, while Chimere Deke may have more of an impact on special teams as a rookie. The Titans probably need Oladejo and one of the receivers to make a bigger impact than expected as rookies to make a surprise run.

How to bet the Titans in 2025

Over 5.5 wins -130 (FanDuel)

Win AFC South +800 (BetMGM)

Cam Ward Offensive Rookie of the Year +350 (DraftKings)

This is a textbook undervalued team for me coming off finishing as the worst in the league in 2024. Cam Ward should make this team more competitive on both sides of the ball after all the negative plays Will Levis caused last year leading to worse scoring numbers than the defense deserved. I see the offensive line as a strength, particularly on the interior, that will help the run game excel and keep interior pressure off Ward, who can run the passing game through Ridley and to some extent Okonkwo until a rookie emerges. The defense has one of the best interior defenders in the league up front in Simmons to make things easier for the rest of the unit. In a weaker division where I don't expect the Texans to get to 10 wins, the Titans have the potential to take advantage of an easier schedule that includes the Saints, Browns and Patriots as non-common opponents to shock the world and go from worst to first.

If the Titans do make a surprise playoff push, it's going to be hard to deny Ward the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, yet we're getting pretty good value on him as second in the odds at most books due to the presence of Ashton Jeanty. It's rare for the top quarterback to not be favored for this award, which has gone to eight quarterbacks in the last 15 years and no running backs since Saquon Barkley in 2018. I think at worst Ward and Jeanty should be co-favorites, so I'll take the +350 at DraftKings where Jeanty is +250.