2020 has been a year to forget for most of us and, in the NFL, that rings especially true for the New York Jets, who have yet to win a single game through Week 13. As they possibly try to search for a 'W' in their remaining four games, coming anywhere close to the playoffs is out of the question. For the most part, the Jets are looking to a 2021 season that does have promise for a brighter tomorrow. And that brings us to our little experiment today. We've constructed a blueprint for New York to follow that could put them on a path to turning this winless 2020 squad into a more respectable organization and possibly become a contender in the seasons to come.

Before we jump into the steps, let's take a look at two key tools that the Jets will be working with during the 2021 offseason: draft capital and cap space. According to the figures at Spotrac, New York is projected to have the second-most amount of cap space ($82,776,619) in the entire NFL, only looking up to the Jacksonville Jaguars ($84,975,623). Along with that bag of cash at the ready when free agency opens up, GM Joe Douglas is stockpiled with draft picks, including in 2021 where they have two first-rounders, a second, two thirds, and a fourth, all of which have the possibility of being inside the top-100 selections.

That's quite the hammer and nail to help jumpstart this rebuild, which could happen sooner than later if they go down this route.

Continue to lose

Victories are just temporary highs and long-term lows for the Jets, who are not in the business of winning games in 2020. In fact, I'd guarantee that most New York fans were jumping for joy when Henry Ruggs III pulled down the 46-yard touchdown reception to give the Raiders the last-second win over the Jets in Week 13. That loss kept New York on the inside track at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft where there is a generational talent at the top. If the Jets pull out a win somewhere over the next month, that could take them out of the top spot and they could miss out on Trevor Lawrence. While this is the last type of NFL history that a team ever wants to make, the Jets are better off going 0-16 than anything else.

Coaching change

Beyond his current 7-21 record since being hired by the Jets in 2019, head coach Adam Gase has proven that he isn't the one to lead New York into this next era. For the Jets, a clean teardown from top-to-bottom seems to be in order once the 2020 season officially ends, starting with Gase. The timing is also pretty solid as there are primed to be a number of legit head coaching candidates on the market this year. While a potential 0-16 team is typically a top destination for various candidates, due to the New York market, the cap space, and the potential of possibly coaching Trevor Lawrence for the next decade, the Jets should be atop a lot of people's list. If they could pluck anyone off another team's staff, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should be the primary target. He has worked wonders with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and his offensive mind should do wonders if paired with Lawrence.

Trade Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is in a tough spot. After being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, New York struggled to put the necessary pieces around him to succeed. With the Jets now in line for Trevor Lawrence, Darnold's time in East Rutherford looks like it's coming to a close. The good news for the Jets is that Darnold is still under team control for the next two years, making him a very desirable asset on the trade market. For a team that is rebuilding, draft capital is gold and trading Darnold could help continue to bolster the cupboard in that regard. He may not haul in a first-rounder, but New York could certainly set the price at a second and change and expect teams to give them a call. The Darnold experience has been a big "what if ..." but New York can salvage it a bit if they can get a solid haul for him via a trade.

Draft Trevor Lawrence

This is the biggie. The reason why New York wants to lose every single game in 2020.

Trevor Lawrence has been looked at by many as a generational talent at the quarterback position, who has the potential of leading your franchise for the next decade-plus. Some have even noted that he's in the conversation with John Elway and Andrew Luck as the most polished quarterback prospect to come out of college ever. He's currently 33-1 as Clemson's starter, which breaks the school record, and has done so by throwing beautiful balls like this.

He could be the reason coaches want the job and why players would be excited about coming to New York. It starts and ends with getting Lawrence to hold up a Jets uniform on draft night.

Continue to bolster the O-line

As we've seen with a number of talented young quarterbacks, it's just as important to protect him than to simply acquire him and hope he single-handedly changes the trajectory of your franchise overnight. Through Week 13, the Jets have allowed 30 sacks this season and rank 28th in the NFL in adjusted sack rate. To avoid a situation similar to what the Cincinnati Bengals are currently going through with Joe Burrow, who tore his ACL thanks to an offensive line constructed of Swiss cheese, New York should continue to double down on adding to its offensive line. They added left tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick last year and I would like to see New York use some of that cap space to further address the line. Maybe make a big splash in free agency for All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and snatch him away from the Patriots? However they decide to do it, building a wall in front of Lawrence should be the main objective with their draft capital and cap space.

Add weapons for Lawrence

When you draft a stud quarterback, you might as well give him some new toys to play will too. The Jets do have receiver Denzel Mims as a building block in the receiver unit going forward, but New York should look for more weapons to help bolster this offense around Lawrence.

One way they could do that is through their other first-round pick in 2020 that they acquired from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade. In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has New York selecting Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 25 overall. As for free agent receivers, one name that should be a focus for New York -- and a bunch of other clubs -- is Titans receiver Corey Davis. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will only be 26 years old by the start of next season.

Corey Davis TEN • WR • 84 TAR 70 REC 53 REC YDs 801 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

While his $11.5 million cap hit may need some restructuring, I'd also like to see New York keep Jamison Crowder in the fold to be that quick outlet for Lawrence out of the slot. Outside of receiver, running backs Mike Davis or Carlos Hyde could be solid free-agent options out of the backfield that won't break the bank for the Jets.

Improve the secondary

While the front-seven has been solid against the run this season, Jets pass defense ranks dead last in the NFL in DVOA. The unit is allowing 291 passing yards per game, which is currently the second-highest in the NFL. They are also surrendering 29.4 points per contest, third-worst in the league. With Jamal Adams traded, a dip in the secondary was to be expected, and now is the time to start to build that unit back up over the next few years through free agency and the draft.