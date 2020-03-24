How to stream, listen to Tom Brady being introduced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback inked a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs at the start of the new league year and put his two-decade long run with the New England Patriots to a close. Now, Brady is being introduced as a member of the Buccaneers for the first time on Tuesday during a conference call with the media.

Under normal circumstances, this would be an introductory press conference somewhere on Bucs property and would feature Brady holding up his new jersey. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, team facilities are closed, players are not allowed on the premises and club personnel cannot physically meet with players until the coronavirus subsides. That's why we'll only hear from Tom Brady during this introductory conference call as oppose to actually seeing him with the Bucs logo as the backdrop.

As for you how you can hear from Brady as he begins this new chapter in his already Hall of Fame career, here are all your options, including CBS Sports HQ, our free 24 hour sports network.

How to listen to Tom Brady conference call:

Stream: CBS Sports HQ

Listen: Buccaneers.com

Once Brady officially inked a deal with the Bucs, the quarterback did take to his social media channels to express his excitement for his new football journey.

"Excited, humble and hungry," Brady wrote on Instagram. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm not gonna say much more - I'm just gonna get to work!"

There's no doubt that the same sentiment will be expressed once again during this conference call.