How to watch 2020 Super Bowl: TV channel, latest odds, how to stream online, more for Chiefs vs. 49ers

There's a lot at stake in this one, and it won't be long until we get to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. One of these two teams will wrap up their 2019 season with a Lombardi trophy while the other will be forced to look ahead to the 2020 offseason.

How did they get here, you ask? After falling behind by 10 points against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game, the Chiefs scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win -- stop us if you've heard that narrative before. That's how quickly this Chiefs offense can score points, and they ultimately won, 35-24.

It went a little differently in the NFC title game. In the first half of the NFC Championship, it looked like the 49ers would run away with the game in their second meeting with the Packers this season (they defeated them by a score of 37-9 in the regular season), but the Packers made things interesting with three second-half touchdowns. Ultimately, Green Bay's comeback fell short and the 49ers advanced.

Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds to win

Heading into Championship Weekend, William Hill had the Kansas City Chiefs (+140) as the slight favorites over San Francisco (+150) to actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. Now that the Chiefs and 49ers have advanced, we have an early look at the early Super Bowl LIV line. William Hill has the Chiefs as a 1-point favorite in this one with the total points scored opening at 52.5 (now 54.5). The money line is 49ers +100 and Chiefs -120.

National anthem and halftime show

On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.