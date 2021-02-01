Super Bowl LV week has arrived and the countdown begins with "Opening Night." Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium -- an NFL first. Brady is on the hunt for his seventh title to further prove he is the greatest of all time. On the other side, Mahomes will be looking to dethrone Brady and cement his place as the NFL's new generational quarterback. So who will prevail?

At this point, can we all agree it's time to remove the "arguably" label in front of Brady's GOAT tag? He's already produced about three Hall of Fame careers. But if anyone is going to take the title, way down the line, it's Mahomes. In this matchup against Brady -- the two faced one another in the 2018 AFC Championship Game -- Mahomes will look to grab his second straight Super Bowl in three full seasons played. What a matchup! The Big Game will finally go down on Sunday, Feb. 7.

You came to the right place if you're wondering how to actually watch this year's Super Bowl. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices or with your CBS All Access Subscription.

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also on CBS All Access.

How to watch pregame coverage

This year, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to pregame Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pregame coverage, plus postgame analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

In addition to CBS digital properties, the game will be streamed free on NFL digital properties across devices, and on mobile via the participating teams' mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. It will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.