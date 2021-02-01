Boys and girls, it's Super Bowl time. After all these months, we're down to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there's only one Lombardi Trophy to give out. Can Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes win it all for a second straight year? Or is Mr. Championship himself, Tom Brady, due to win a seventh ring while leading the Bucs to their first Super Bowl victory since 2002? We'll find out soon enough, when Tampa becomes the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

What if you want to catch the big game on your phone, though? Is that possible? You'd better believe it! And we've got all the details you need to tune in, right here:

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

You can catch all three streams right on your phone, as well as connected TV devices! That's right. Just log onto CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and you'll be streaming the Super Bowl in no time.

How to watch pre-game coverage

This year, CBS Sports is also offering extensive access to pre-game Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pre-game coverage, plus post-game analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

In addition to CBS digital properties, the game will be streamed free on NFL digital properties across devices, and on mobile via the participating teams' mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. It will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.