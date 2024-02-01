Golf, dodgeball and Kick-Tac-Toe will be on tap for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which will feature some of the NFL's best players ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

This is the second year of the NFL's revamped Pro Bowl format, which continues to take place in Orlando, Florida. It's a two-day event that will begin on Thursday, Feb. 1 and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 4. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be capped off with a 7-on-7 flag football game between NFC and AFC Pro Bowlers.

Points won for winning an event will be tallied into a total score that will determine which conference is the 2024 Pro Bowl Games winner.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this year's event.

How to watch

Dates : Thursday, Feb. 1; Sunday, Feb. 4 | Times : Thursday: 7 p.m-8:30 p.m. ET; Sunday: 3 p.m.



: Thursday, Feb. 1; Sunday, Feb. 4 | : Thursday: 7 p.m-8:30 p.m. ET; Sunday: 3 p.m. Locations: Nicholson Fieldhouse and Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida



Nicholson Fieldhouse and Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN | Streaming: fubo (try for free)



Events

Thursday

Precision passing: Each of the conference's three quarterbacks will compete in a one-minute accuracy competition. The most targets you hit, the higher your score.

Best catch: One player from each conference will show off their skills by trying to top the other. Fan votes will determine the winner.

Closest to the pin: Six players from each conference will drive golf balls to see who can get their drive closest to the pin.

High stakes: Starting with holding one ball, players will try to catch as many punts as they can from a JUGS machine. Whoever can hold the most balls while still catching a ball from the JUGS machine will be named as the winner.

Dodgeball presented by Bud Light: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball between four teams of five players. The first game will pit the AFC offense against the NFC defense, with NFC offense facing off against the AFC defense in the second game. The winner of those matchups will face off to decide a winner.

Kick-Tac-Toe: Each team's kicker will compete in a giant version of the Kick-Tac-Toe competition. The first one to complete a connecting line of three squares, or hit five squares total will be named the winner.

Sunday

Madden NFL head-to-head: EA Sports will host this two-on-two matchup between players from both conferences using the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters.

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field, obstacle course relay race pitting six AFC and NFC players against each other.

Tug-of-War: A new event this year that will pit five players from both conferences against each other.

Move the Chains: You might pull your back just watching this event. A competition that will include only offensive and defensive linemen, two five-man teams must move 3,000 pounds of weight off a 2,000 pound wall, then be the first to pull that wall across the finish line.

Flag Football: The Pro Bowl Games will wrap up with a flag football matchup between the AFC and NFC.

(Full rosters can be found here)