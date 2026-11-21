The biggest game of Week 11 -- and arguably the biggest game of the season so far -- goes down on "Sunday Night Football," when the San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

The 49ers (8-1) lead the NFC, while the Vikings (7-2) are tied for the conference's second-best record. Not only that, but it's a classic matchup of unstoppable force meeting immovable object.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense are coming off a 46-point performance in a win over the Cowboys and have been cooking all season. San Francisco leads the NFL in yards per game and yards per play and is third in offensive points scored per game. Purdy is having arguably his best season, and he leads the league with 9.0 yards per attempt.

But Brian Flores' defense could provide the toughest test yet. The Vikings' defense is second in yards allowed per game and yards allowed per play. Blitzing at the league's highest rate by far, Minnesota leads the NFL in pressure rate and sack rate by a wide margin.

With Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores, Vikings-49ers will be a matchup for the modern NFL JP Acosta

The duel between Flores and Kyle Shanahan is the clear headliner here, but it's far from the only one. Looking at the Vikings' offense against the 49ers' defense, Kirk Cousins makes his second start for Minnesota after returning to the team at the trade deadline. Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes in his first game back, a 30-10 Week 10 romp over the Packers, and he has looked as good as ever since his 2023 Achilles tear ended his first stint in Minnesota.

The San Francisco defense, meanwhile, doesn't garner the same headlines, but it ranks fourth in yards per play. Cousins and Justin Jefferson trying to crack one of the league's stiffest defenses will be key to this monster showdown, too.

It's also worth noting this game is being played at significant altitude. Here's how the 49ers and the Vikings are trying to adapt.

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: 49ers -3 via DraftKings Sportsbook

What to know

How does Brock Purdy fare against pressure? Purdy has been outstanding against pressure this year, leading the NFL in completion percentage (58%) and ranking third in yards per attempt (8.5) in those situations. He has also thrown just one interception when pressured. But Flores' pressures aren't like normal pressures. The Vikings blitz on 72% of opponent dropbacks, by far the highest rate in the league, and when they get pressure, opponents average just 2.2 yards per play, the second-lowest rate in the league. In two games against Flores' defense, Purdy has thrown just two interceptions (compared to three picks) and has been sacked on nearly 10% of his dropbacks. Purdy is better than his past self, but the Vikings' defense is, too.

Will Mike Evans play? The 49ers have been without Evans ever since he left near halftime in Week 6 against the Commanders. The star wide receiver has been dealing with Achilles issues all season, but he's officially questionable for Sunday night, and Shanahan said, "he's going in the right direction."https://x.com/RapSheet/status/2123864564974460973ESPN reported that Evans has "a real chance to go." If Evans does indeed play, it'd be a massive boost for San Francisco. In Evans' last full game, he had seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Seahawks, and his ability to win contested catches would be huge for Purdy against such an aggressive defense.

What can Kirk Cousins produce in his second game? Cousins completely changed the Vikings' offense -- both in terms of structure and results -- in Week 10. The Vikings' 30 points were their most since Week 1. Cousins converted several third-and-longs and gave Jefferson his healthiest workload of the season: nine catches on 13 targets. The 49ers do an excellent job limiting explosive plays, but Jefferson is an explosive play waiting to happen, and now he has a quarterback who can feed him.

Prediction

This is a true best-vs.-best matchup, but perhaps the least talked-about unit will play the biggest role. The 49ers' defense is truly elite, and linebacker Fred Warner is making a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year case at a position that rarely wins the award. Purdy will make enough plays, even if the Vikings limit the San Francisco attack overall, and the 49ers emerge with a close win.

Pick: 49ers 20, Vikings 17