How to watch 49ers vs. Browns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

San Francisco (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: San Francisco 3-0-0; Cleveland 2-2-0

What to Know

Cleveland will square off against San Francisco on the road at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. Cleveland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Browns strolled past Baltimore with points to spare last week, taking the game 40-25. RB Nick Chubb had a stellar game for the Browns as he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Chubb has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, San Francisco ran circles around Pittsburgh two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (445 yards vs. 241 yards) paid off. The 49ers managed a 24-20 victory over Pittsburgh. Winning may never get old, but the 49ers sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-2 and San Francisco to 3-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 6 on the season. But San Francisco has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Browns.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Cleveland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.