How to watch 49ers vs. Falcons: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ San Francisco

Current Records: Atlanta 4-9; San Francisco 11-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Atlanta Falcons can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the San Francisco 49ers will meet up at 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Atlanta strolled past the Carolina Panthers with points to spare last week, taking the game 40-20. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 313 passing yards on 34 attempts. Ryan's 93-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Saints last week, sneaking past 48-46. QB Jimmy Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 131.70.

Their wins bumped the Falcons to 4-9 and the 49ers to 11-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Atlanta rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 318.6 on average. But San Francisco enters the matchup with only 177.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

Odds

The 49ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

San Francisco and Atlanta both have one win in their last two games.