How to watch 49ers vs. Falcons: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch 49ers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 11-2; Atlanta 4-9
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons are staring down a pretty large 11-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's matchup. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
The Falcons didn't have too much trouble with the Carolina Panthers last week as they won 40-20. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for 313 yards and two TDs on 34 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ryan's 93-yard TD bomb to WR Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter.
San Francisco narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Saints 48-46. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Emmanuel Sanders, who caught seven passes for 157 yards and one TD, and RB Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 69 yards and one TD on ten carries. Jimmy Garoppolo's 75-yard touchdown toss up the middle to Sanders in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Their wins bumped the Falcons to 4-9 and the 49ers to 11-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 318.6 on average. But the 49ers come into the contest boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 177.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a big 11-point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
San Francisco and Atlanta both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 18, 2016 - Atlanta 41 vs. San Francisco 13
- Nov 08, 2015 - San Francisco 17 vs. Atlanta 16
