Who's Playing

Green Bay @ San Francisco

Current Records: Green Bay 1-1; San Francisco 2-0

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET next Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco and Green Bay are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (2-2).

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 on Sunday. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 189 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 137.30.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Packers and the Detroit Lions on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 35-17 win at home. Green Bay's RB Aaron Jones was on fire, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching three receiving TDs. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Saints last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Their wins bumped San Francisco to 2-0 and Green Bay to 1-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won three out of their last five games against San Francisco.