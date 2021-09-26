Who's Playing
Green Bay @ San Francisco
Current Records: Green Bay 1-1; San Francisco 2-0
What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET next Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco and Green Bay are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (2-2).
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 on Sunday. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 189 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 137.30.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Packers and the Detroit Lions on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 35-17 win at home. Green Bay's RB Aaron Jones was on fire, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching three receiving TDs. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Saints last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Their wins bumped San Francisco to 2-0 and Green Bay to 1-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won three out of their last five games against San Francisco.
- Nov 05, 2020 - Green Bay 34 vs. San Francisco 17
- Jan 19, 2020 - San Francisco 37 vs. Green Bay 20
- Nov 24, 2019 - San Francisco 37 vs. Green Bay 8
- Oct 15, 2018 - Green Bay 33 vs. San Francisco 30
- Oct 04, 2015 - Green Bay 17 vs. San Francisco 3