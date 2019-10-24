How to watch 49ers vs. Panthers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 49ers vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 6-0; Carolina 4-2
What to Know
Carolina won both of their matches against San Francisco last season (46-27 and 23-3) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. Carolina's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Panthers are cruising in on a four-game winning streak.
Two weeks ago, the Panthers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-26 victory over Tampa Bay. Carolina WR Curtis Samuel looked sharp as he caught four passes for 70 yards and punched in one rushing TD.
Meanwhile, San Francisco fell to Washington 26-24 when the teams last met two seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The 49ers took their contest against Washington last week 9 to nothing. Winning may never get old, but the 49ers sure are getting used to it with six in a row now.
Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Panthers to 4-2 and the 49ers to 6-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Carolina have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Sep 10, 2017 - Carolina 23 vs. San Francisco 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Carolina 46 vs. San Francisco 27
