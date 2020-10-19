Through 1 Quarter

The San Francisco 49ers fell flat on their face against the Miami Dolphins last week, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The 49ers have jumped out to a quick 7 to nothing lead against the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco has been relying on WR Deebo Samuel, who has caught three passes for one TD and 46 yards, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has passed for one TD and 95 yards on ten attempts.

San Francisco's lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Francisco

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-1; San Francisco 2-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams lost both of their matches to the San Francisco 49ers last season on scores of 7-20 and 31-34, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Los Angeles and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The Rams will be strutting in after a win while San Francisco will be stumbling in from a loss.

When you finish with 321 more yards than your opponent like Los Angeles did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took down the Washington Football Team 30-10. Los Angeles QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 309 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Goff's 56-yard TD bomb to WR Robert Woods in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for San Francisco last week, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 43-17 defeat to the Miami Dolphins might stick with them for a while. The 49ers were down 37-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. San Francisco's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Raheem Mostert, who picked up 90 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 4-1 while San Francisco's loss pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at seven. The 49ers are completely their equal: they also come into the contest with seven rushing touchdowns.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara,, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara,, California TV: NBC

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Francisco have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.

Dec 21, 2019 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 31

Oct 13, 2019 - San Francisco 20 vs. Los Angeles 7

Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 48 vs. San Francisco 32

Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 39 vs. San Francisco 10

Dec 31, 2017 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 13

Sep 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 41 vs. San Francisco 39

Dec 24, 2016 - San Francisco 22 vs. Los Angeles 21

Sep 12, 2016 - San Francisco 28 vs. Los Angeles 0

Jan 03, 2016 - San Francisco 19 vs. Los Angeles 16

Nov 01, 2015 - Los Angeles 27 vs. San Francisco 6

