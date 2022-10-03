Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Francisco
Current Records: Los Angeles 2-1; San Francisco 1-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the San Francisco 49ers winning the first 27-24 and Los Angeles taking the second 20-17.
The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Cooper Kupp and RB Cam Akers.
Meanwhile, San Francisco had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it this past Sunday as the team lost 11-10 to the Denver Broncos. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but San Francisco had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding San Francisco back was the mediocre play of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 127.70.
Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 24 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.
The Rams are now 2-1 while the 49ers sit at a mirror-image 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the contest with only one rushing touchdown allowed, good for fourth best in the league. As for San Francisco, they come into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at two.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Francisco have won ten out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Los Angeles 20 vs. San Francisco 17
- Jan 09, 2022 - San Francisco 27 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Nov 15, 2021 - San Francisco 31 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Nov 29, 2020 - San Francisco 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Oct 18, 2020 - San Francisco 24 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Dec 21, 2019 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 31
- Oct 13, 2019 - San Francisco 20 vs. Los Angeles 7
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 48 vs. San Francisco 32
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 39 vs. San Francisco 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 41 vs. San Francisco 39
- Dec 24, 2016 - San Francisco 22 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Sep 12, 2016 - San Francisco 28 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - San Francisco 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Nov 01, 2015 - Los Angeles 27 vs. San Francisco 6