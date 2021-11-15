Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Francisco

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-2; San Francisco 3-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams haven't won a game against the San Francisco 49ers since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Los Angeles and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Rams won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Los Angeles scored first but ultimately less than the Tennessee Titans in their contest last week. Los Angeles came up short against Tennessee, falling 28-16. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Matthew Stafford, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Arizona Cardinals last week, falling 31-17. No one had a standout game offensively for San Francisco, but they got scores from TE George Kittle and WR Brandon Aiyuk. That receiving effort made it the first game that Kittle has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won eight out of their last 12 games against Los Angeles.