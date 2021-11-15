Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Francisco
Current Records: Los Angeles 7-2; San Francisco 3-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams haven't won a game against the San Francisco 49ers since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Los Angeles and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Rams won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Los Angeles scored first but ultimately less than the Tennessee Titans in their contest last week. Los Angeles came up short against Tennessee, falling 28-16. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Matthew Stafford, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Arizona Cardinals last week, falling 31-17. No one had a standout game offensively for San Francisco, but they got scores from TE George Kittle and WR Brandon Aiyuk. That receiving effort made it the first game that Kittle has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.99
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Francisco have won eight out of their last 12 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 29, 2020 - San Francisco 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Oct 18, 2020 - San Francisco 24 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Dec 21, 2019 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 31
- Oct 13, 2019 - San Francisco 20 vs. Los Angeles 7
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 48 vs. San Francisco 32
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 39 vs. San Francisco 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 41 vs. San Francisco 39
- Dec 24, 2016 - San Francisco 22 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Sep 12, 2016 - San Francisco 28 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - San Francisco 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Nov 01, 2015 - Los Angeles 27 vs. San Francisco 6