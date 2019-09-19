How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 2-0-0; Pittsburgh 0-2-0
What to Know
Pittsburgh will head out on the road to face off against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Steelers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 26-28 to Seattle last week. A silver lining for the Steelers was the play of Vance McDonald, who snatched 2 receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, San Francisco made easy work of Cincinnati and carried off a 41-17 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for San Francisco.
San Francisco's win lifted them to 2-0 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 0-2. San Francisco has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, Pittsburgh are stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 336.50 on average. So the Pittsburgh squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Steelers.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 20, 2015 - Pittsburgh 43 vs. San Francisco 18
