Who's Playing

Washington @ San Francisco

Current Records: Washington 5-7; San Francisco 5-7

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Football Team at 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

The 49ers scored first but ultimately less than the Buffalo Bills in their game this past Monday. San Francisco came up short against Buffalo, falling 34-24. No one had a standout game offensively for San Francisco, but they got scores from FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Jordan Reed, and WR Brandon Aiyuk. QB Nick Mullens ended up with a passer rating of 149.90.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Washington beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 this past Monday. Washington's TE Logan Thomas filled up the stat sheet, catching nine passes for one TD and 98 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Washington. K Dustin Hopkins delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the 49ers going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

San Francisco and Washington now sit at an identical 5-7. Washington is 2-2 after wins this year, and San Francisco is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 3-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Francisco and Washington both have one win in their last two games.