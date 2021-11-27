Who's Playing

Minnesota @ San Francisco

Current Records: Minnesota 5-5; San Francisco 5-5

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Sunday, the Vikings narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Green Bay Packers 34-31. WR Justin Jefferson was the offensive standout of the contest for Minnesota, catching eight passes for two TDs and 169 yards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between San Francisco and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as San Francisco wrapped it up with a 30-10 win on the road. It was another big night for San Francisco's WR Deebo Samuel, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 12 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Vikings ended up a good deal behind the 49ers when they played when the teams previously met two seasons ago, losing 27-10. The defeat knocked Minnesota out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at San Francisco with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Francisco have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.