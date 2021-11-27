Who's Playing
Minnesota @ San Francisco
Current Records: Minnesota 5-5; San Francisco 5-5
What to Know
The Minnesota Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
On Sunday, the Vikings narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Green Bay Packers 34-31. WR Justin Jefferson was the offensive standout of the contest for Minnesota, catching eight passes for two TDs and 169 yards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between San Francisco and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as San Francisco wrapped it up with a 30-10 win on the road. It was another big night for San Francisco's WR Deebo Samuel, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
Special teams collected 12 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Vikings ended up a good deal behind the 49ers when they played when the teams previously met two seasons ago, losing 27-10. The defeat knocked Minnesota out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at San Francisco with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
Series History
San Francisco have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.
- Jan 11, 2020 - San Francisco 27 vs. Minnesota 10
- Sep 09, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. San Francisco 16
- Sep 14, 2015 - San Francisco 20 vs. Minnesota 3