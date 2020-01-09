How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ San Francisco

Current Records: Minnesota 10-6; San Francisco 13-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They and the Minnesota Vikings will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.

The 49ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 26-21 win. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 26-20 over the New Orleans Saints. Among those leading the charge for the Vikings was RB Dalvin Cook, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

San Francisco is now 13-3 while Minnesota sits at 10-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Francisco enters the matchup with 23 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. But the Vikings come into the game boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at eight. We'll see if their defense can keep the 49ers' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

San Francisco and Minnesota both have one win in their last two games.