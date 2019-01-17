How to watch AFC, NFC Championship games on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, Xbox and more

It's time to decide who's going to Super Bowl LIII.

After 18 weeks of football, we're down to four teams, two conference championships and one shot at the Lombardi Trophy. All that's left is for the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams to duke it out and confirm just which cities will get a chance at title glory this February.

In the NFC, it's the No. 1-seeded Saints hosting the Rams for the second time this season. While Drew Brees and Sean Payton are virtually unbeatable at home in the playoffs, New Orleans sure looked vulnerable against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, when they squeaked by with a 20-14 win. Still, they've got weapons galore, much like the Rams, who have at times been the gem of NFL offenses in 2018 behind Sean McVay's creativity and Todd Gurley's power running. It'll be a high-powered affair in New Orleans, and it just might come down to the biggest names -- Brees, Gurley, Aaron Donald -- showing up in the clutch.

Over in the AFC, things aren't any less dramatic. On one side, you've got the MVP favorite in Patrick Mahomes, who lit the league on fire and won over all of Kansas City with a 50-touchdown debut as a full-time starter. On the other, you've got maybe the greatest of all time in Tom Brady, who can simply never be counted out for a deep playoff run under Bill Belichick. It's new school vs. old school, smashmouth vs. high-octane in this Missouri showdown, not to mention a rematch of the Super Bowl XXXIX coaching matchup -- Belichick vs. Andy Reid. While the Chiefs are better positioned than ever to make that next step, the Pats are the more experienced of the bunch.

On Sunday, we'll find out who wants it more -- in both the NFC and AFC.

Here's how to catch all the conference championship action in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII:

How to watch

Game: NFC Championship (Saints vs. Rams)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (try for free), Fox Sports Go

Game: AFC Championship (Chiefs vs. Patriots)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.