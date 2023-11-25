Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-6, Arizona 2-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

What to Know

The Cardinals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It looks like Arizona got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Texans 21-16.

Kyler Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries, and also threw for 214 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Cardinals' defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They dodged a bullet on Sunday and finished off the Seahawks 17-16. The win was a breath of fresh air for Los Angeles as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Rams were down by two with only six minutes and 43 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Lucas Havrisik did the honors with a 22-yard field goal.

Arizona bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.7 points per game. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.

While only the Rams took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Rams going off as just a 1-point favorite. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.