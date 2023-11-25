Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals
Current Records: Los Angeles 4-6, Arizona 2-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Cardinals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.
It looks like Arizona got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Texans 21-16.
Kyler Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries, and also threw for 214 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Cardinals' defensive unit.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They dodged a bullet on Sunday and finished off the Seahawks 17-16. The win was a breath of fresh air for Los Angeles as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Rams were down by two with only six minutes and 43 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Lucas Havrisik did the honors with a 22-yard field goal.
Arizona bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.7 points per game. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.
While only the Rams took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Rams going off as just a 1-point favorite. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.
Odds
Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 44.5 points.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.
- Oct 15, 2023 - Los Angeles 26 vs. Arizona 9
- Nov 13, 2022 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Sep 25, 2022 - Los Angeles 20 vs. Arizona 12
- Jan 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 11
- Dec 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Arizona 23
- Oct 03, 2021 - Arizona 37 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 18 vs. Arizona 7
- Dec 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Arizona 28
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 24
- Dec 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 7