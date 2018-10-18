How to watch Arizona vs. Denver: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Arizona 1-5; Denver 2-4

What to Know

On Thursday Denver take on Arizona at 8:20 p.m. Denver are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Things haven't been easy for Denver, and their match last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to four. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 20-23. Denver got a solid performance out of Case Keenum, who passed for 322 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against Minnesota last Sunday, falling 17-27.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Arizona's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Denver defensive front that amassed five sacks against the Rams, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.46

Prediction

The Broncos are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Arizona are 2-2-2 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 1-4-1 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 1.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.