How to watch Arizona vs. Detroit: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Arizona 3-9; Detroit 4-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

After having lost a blowout in their game two weeks ago against the Chargers, Arizona were happy to find some success last week. Arizona skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The win was a breath of fresh air for Arizona as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks in this matchup, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Detroit took a 16-30 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Detroit.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last Sunday Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.30

Prediction

The Lions are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Arizona are 5-5-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 5-6-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 40.5

Series History

Arizona and Detroit both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.