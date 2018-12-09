How to watch Arizona vs. Detroit: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cardinals vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Arizona 3-9; Detroit 4-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
After having lost a blowout in their game two weeks ago against the Chargers, Arizona were happy to find some success last week. Arizona skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The win was a breath of fresh air for Arizona as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks in this matchup, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Detroit took a 16-30 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Detroit.
Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last Sunday Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.30
Prediction
The Lions are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona are 5-5-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 5-6-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40.5
Series History
Arizona and Detroit both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 35 vs. Arizona Cardinals 23
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals 42
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Stafford, Hilton questionable
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 14
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 14? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Playoff Projection likes the Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins beat Pats
It's go time, as they say, and the race for the playoffs will play out over the final weeks...
-
QB Rankings: Mahomes' season is absurd
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season