How to watch Arizona vs. Detroit: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Arizona 3-9; Detroit 4-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Arizona aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Arizona have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The success represented a nice turnaround for Arizona, who in their last game suffered a tough 10-45 defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 16-30. This makes it the second loss in a row for Detroit.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last week Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Lions are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Arizona are 5-5-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 5-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Arizona and Detroit both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.