How to watch Arizona vs. Detroit: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Arizona 3-9; Detroit 4-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Arizona aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Arizona have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The success represented a nice turnaround for Arizona, who in their last game suffered a tough 10-45 defeat.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 16-30. This makes it the second loss in a row for Detroit.
Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last week Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Lions are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona are 5-5-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 5-6-1 against the spread
Series History
Arizona and Detroit both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 35 vs. Arizona Cardinals 23
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals 42
