How to watch Arizona vs. Oakland: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cardinals vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Arizona 2-7; Oakland 1-8
What to Know
Oakland are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.22 points per game before their next matchup. On Sunday they will take on Arizona at 4:05 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Oakland, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Oakland were out to avenge their 10-26 defeat to the Chargers from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Oakland fell to the Chargers 6-20. Oakland's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Arizona had to settle for a 14-26 loss against Kansas City last Sunday.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.70
Prediction
The Cardinals are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Arizona are 4-3-2 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 1-7-1 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
