How to watch Atlanta vs. Arizona: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Atlanta 4-9-1; Arizona 3-10-1

What to Know

Atlanta will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 38-19 win they picked up against Arizona the last time they played.

Atlanta came up short against Green Bay last week, falling 20-34. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Julio Jones, who caught 8 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against Detroit, falling 3-17.

Atlanta are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in the past five games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The Atlanta defense got after the quarterback against Green Bay to the tune of four sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.94

Prediction

The Falcons are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Atlanta are 3-10-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 5-6-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.